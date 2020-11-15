Albert Ramos Sr, 75, of Julesburg, Colorado, passed away Nov. 5, 2020, in Ogallala. He was born Oct. 7, 1945, to Salvador Joe Arroyo and Virginia Sandoval. Albert served in Vietnam in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division "Screaming Eagles." While in the service, Albert married Julia Reyna. Their union was blessed with two children, Carmen and Albert Jr. He would later be blessed with another child, Angela, with Guadalupe Iturrios. Albert started working on the Union Pacific Railroad in 1972. He remarried in 1974 to Blanca E. Guzman. Their union was blessed with Natalie, Tonya and Yvette, and they later adopted Jazmin. Albert took great pride in helping many friends and family members secure positions on the railroad. His career spanned over 33 years, and during that time he relocated frequently for promotions, from Julesburg to San Antonio. During his time on the railroad, he became the first Hispanic officer (general road master) and consistently advocated for minorities throughout his tenure. Albert retired in 2006 and returned to his hometown of Julesburg. Albert's favorite hobby was fishing, which he enjoyed with his family. He also enjoyed music and dancing. He was a hard worker and often helped his family and friends in any way he could. Albert had a great zest for life and a passion for camaraderie that made him such a joy to be around. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Virginia; siblings, Gloria, Irene, Victor, Mike and Angie; and wife, Blanca, who passed away in December 2014. Survivors include his children, Carmen (Steve) Sawasaki of Morgan Hill, California, Albert (Stephanie) Ramos Jr of San Jose, California, Angela (Alberto) Smith of Ogallala, Natalie (Chris) Crowley of Sterling, Colorado, Tonya Ramos of Julesburg, Yvette (Sergio) Velasquez of Aurora, Colorado, and Jazmin Ramos of Sterling; grandchildren, Melissa Godinez, Sarah Sawasaki, Nicole Sawasaki, Sebastian (Molly) Smith, Nathaniel Smith, Savion Smith, Ciara Crowley and Aaron Crowley; great-grandchildren, Andrew Montablo, Rory Smith, and Olivia and Sophia Collins; siblings, Daniel, Madeline, Helen, Joe, Sally, Ilene, Meliton and Rita; as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
. A celebration of life open house will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 19, at the United Methodist Church, 520 Maple St., in Julesburg. Interment will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.at the Julesburg Hillside Cemetery. Face masks are required for all indoor and outdoor services. Pastor Kerry Johnson will be officiating. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Julesburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2020.