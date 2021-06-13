I have very fond memories of when we were all younger, as teenagers. Brother Paul and I would go stay with the family during the summer when we lived in Sarben. I enjoyed all fun the memories and laughs we shared with each other. We would hang out on West 9th and thought we were cool “Pachucos”. My first tattoo was performed by Alex, so I’ll always have his handiwork with me. He will surely be missed by all his family and friends, sincere condolences to all the family. Love, Cousin Frank Mata.

Frank Mata Family June 15, 2021