Alejandro 'Alex' Sanchez Alejandro "Alex" Sanchez, 74, of North Platte, died June 10, 2021, as a result of an auto accident. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Monday June 14, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 13, 2021.
Hi Helen sorry to here about Alberts passing i remember when we used to hang out invent been to No platte in years i miss it , God you an the family ok.!
David Dominguez
Friend
June 21, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Alex he was always nice to everyone . Our condolences to all the family & may our Lord give peace & comfort to you. A friend Dave & Marlene Munoz
Dave & Marlene Munoz
Friend
June 18, 2021
Helen, I'm soo very sorry for your loss !! My deepest condolences !!
Jo Melgoza
Friend
June 16, 2021
I have very fond memories of when we were all younger, as teenagers. Brother Paul and I would go stay with the family during the summer when we lived in Sarben. I enjoyed all fun the memories and laughs we shared with each other. We would hang out on West 9th and thought we were cool “Pachucos”. My first tattoo was performed by Alex, so I’ll always have his handiwork with me. He will surely be missed by all his family and friends, sincere condolences to all the family. Love, Cousin Frank Mata.
Frank Mata
Family
June 15, 2021
My condolences to Helen n all family members on the tragic death of my cousin, Alex. I haven't seen Alex in years but no matter, I loved him. Prayers n thoughts are with u all.
Sally Hatch
Family
June 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family
Juan and Delores Medina
Family
June 14, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for ya'll. Much love to the Sanchez family
Sheila Marquez
Friend
June 14, 2021
Thinking of you and the family Helen and keeping you in prayer. Keep the faith my friend!
Esther Lopez Shepherd
June 13, 2021
Helen and family, I am so sad to read of Alex’s accident and sudden death. My memories of Alex extend all the way back to Benny and their teenage years..they were always such clowns and funny too. Alex will be missed. My prayers to you and all the kids during this difficult time and know he is always with you.
Jennie (Saldivar) Morgenthaler
Friend
June 13, 2021
Helen, I’m so sorry to hear this. I know your heart is broken. Be assured of our thoughts & prayers. Please let us know if we can be helpful in any way. Sending our love. Connie & Joe Ruhlman
Connie Ruhlman
Friend
June 13, 2021
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers
Bill and Dawn Miller
June 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
mike fisher
Friend
June 12, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always.