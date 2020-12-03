Alfred A. McCalla, 73, of Chappell, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at the UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Alfred was born Nov. 19, 1947, to Albert and Edna (Petrie) McCalla in Wray, Colorado. He attended school in Wray and moved to Ogallala with the family, where he attended Ogallala High School. Alfred joined the Army in 1966 and was sent to Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 31, 1969. He was a Purple Heart recipient. After he was discharged from the Army, he returned to Ogallala, where he worked for Armor Ready Mix as a heavy equipment operator. Alfred was united in marriage to Gladys Anderson on Sept. 13, 1969, in Ogallala and they made their home in Paxton. He moved to Chappell after their divorce, where he was a truck driver. Upon his retirement he operated heavy equipment for his friends when they asked. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Ann Nordin and Alberta Pevler; brothers, Calvin and Edward McCalla; and grandson, Devon Lane Parks. Alfred is survived by his daughters, Anna Marie (Doug) Parks of North Platte and Aimee Barnett of Andover, Connecticut; brother, Daniel (Joyce) McCalla of Yellville, Arkansas; sister, Evelyn Joyce Mehus of Medford, Oregon; granddaughter, Nicolle "Barnett" Miller; and grandsons, Bretton, Matthew and Christopher Parks, and Cory Barnett. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfh.com
. A graveside service, with military honors by the U.S. Army, will be at 11 a.m. CT Monday, Dec. 7, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Mark Baldwin of the United Methodist Church of Paxton officiating. Fort McPherson requires masks at the graveside service. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. MT, with family greeting friends from 3-5 p.m., at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel in Ogallala. COVID-19 precautions are being followed and masks are recommended for the visitation. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, has been entrusted with arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020.