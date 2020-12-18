Alice Faye (Nelson) Olson, 85, of Houston, formerly of North Platte, passed away Nov. 16, 2020, at the home of her daughter following complications from a stroke. Alice was born in Balaton, Minnesota, in 1935, the youngest of 13 siblings. She grew up on the family farm before attending nursing school at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Paul, Minnesota. She met her husband, Robert Olson, after her graduation. They married in 1957 and raised four children in small communities throughout South Dakota and Nebraska before settling in North Platte in 1971. As a registered nurse, Alice attended to numerous patients in North Platte's Great Plains Regional Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit and accompanied many critical care patients needing air transport to Lincoln and Denver. Later in her career, she worked in Littleton, Colorado. She was an active member in the Sandhills Orchestra, The Sweet Adelines choral group, North Platte Community Playhouse, Messiah Lutheran Church in North Platte and Christ the King Lutheran Church in Houston. She enjoyed choir, playing the French horn, writing, genealogy, sailing and skiing. Alice was able to see all of her children before her death in the comfort of her younger daughter's home. They remember her wonderful spirit in the many adventures she accompanied them on: skiing through the Rockies, riding minibikes and snowmobiles, taking an ill-fated road trip to Mexico, sailing in Galveston Bay, kayaking in North Carolina and trail riding on a dude ranch in Colorado for her 50th wedding anniversary. She was much loved and is missed by all. Alice is preceded in death by her parents, John and Vendla Nelson; her husband, Robert (Bob) Olson; and numerous siblings. Alice is survived by children, Janice (Sam) Olson of Portland, Oregon, Donna (Federico) Olson-Salas of Houston, Jim (Jo Ann) Olson of San Diego and Mike (Joelle) Olson of Houston.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 18, 2020.