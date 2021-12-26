Allen LeRoy Ruppert Allen LeRoy Ruppert, 79, of Maxwell, passed away on Dec. 24, 2021, surrounded by his family at home. He was born on July 8, 1942, in rural Frontier County to Kenneth and Leona (Magee) Ruppert. Allen graduated from Hayes Center High School in 1961 and married his high school sweetheart Gloria Etta Law on Nov. 18, 1962, at Evergreen Union Church in Hayes County. He loved farming, and he and his wife farmed until he could no longer due to an injury. He then worked for the co-op in North Platte and then worked in sales and management for the Overhead Door Company in North Platte. He retired from Overhead Door earning top salesman awards many years in a row. As a benefit of these awards, he and Gloria won many trips which took them to places all over the world. He was a very active member of the Moose Lodge in North Platte, Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Village of Maxwell Board. He loved woodworking, intarsia woodwork, gardening, camping, fishing, puzzles and his prize coyote hound hunting dogs. He ran Ruppert's Nursery greenhouse in Maxwell for many years. He and his wife hosted five foreign exchange students over the years, and he was well known among neighborhood and local kids as "Grandpa" to all. He was a great provider, devoted husband, hard worker, mentor and good friend to all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Leona; parents in-law, Roy and Florabelle Law; son-in-law, Jeff Keith; brothers-in-law, Marvin and Alan Law. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gloria; children, Melanie (Sam) Boon of Fairmont, Kay Keith of Fairmont, Jadeen (Seth) Kucera of Maxwell, Doreen (Troy) Pedersen of Maxwell, Chuck Ruppert of Maxwell and Coleen (Dave) Ragland of Savannah, Missouri; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Della Fox of Holdrege, Wilbur Ruppert of Culbertson, Bernard Ruppert of McCook and Merna Ebel of Culbertson; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed to the family at carpentermemorial.com
. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dustin Ruppert officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, who is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2021.