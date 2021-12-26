Menu
Allen Ruppert
Allen LeRoy Ruppert Allen LeRoy Ruppert, 79, of Maxwell, passed away on Dec. 24, 2021, surrounded by his family at home. He was born on July 8, 1942, in rural Frontier County to Kenneth and Leona (Magee) Ruppert. Allen graduated from Hayes Center High School in 1961 and married his high school sweetheart Gloria Etta Law on Nov. 18, 1962, at Evergreen Union Church in Hayes County. He loved farming, and he and his wife farmed until he could no longer due to an injury. He then worked for the co-op in North Platte and then worked in sales and management for the Overhead Door Company in North Platte. He retired from Overhead Door earning top salesman awards many years in a row. As a benefit of these awards, he and Gloria won many trips which took them to places all over the world. He was a very active member of the Moose Lodge in North Platte, Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Village of Maxwell Board. He loved woodworking, intarsia woodwork, gardening, camping, fishing, puzzles and his prize coyote hound hunting dogs. He ran Ruppert's Nursery greenhouse in Maxwell for many years. He and his wife hosted five foreign exchange students over the years, and he was well known among neighborhood and local kids as "Grandpa" to all. He was a great provider, devoted husband, hard worker, mentor and good friend to all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Leona; parents in-law, Roy and Florabelle Law; son-in-law, Jeff Keith; brothers-in-law, Marvin and Alan Law. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gloria; children, Melanie (Sam) Boon of Fairmont, Kay Keith of Fairmont, Jadeen (Seth) Kucera of Maxwell, Doreen (Troy) Pedersen of Maxwell, Chuck Ruppert of Maxwell and Coleen (Dave) Ragland of Savannah, Missouri; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Della Fox of Holdrege, Wilbur Ruppert of Culbertson, Bernard Ruppert of McCook and Merna Ebel of Culbertson; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed to the family at carpentermemorial.com. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dustin Ruppert officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, who is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Dec
30
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Dec
31
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Gloria and Family, so sorry for your loss. I had the opportunity to work beside Allen for many yeArs with him eventually becoming my boss, and a good one. He was a good man, he will be missed.
Tim Nielsen
Friend
December 30, 2021
Sorry to here about Allen passing. I went to grade school with Allen at St Ann's Country one room school house.
I was a couple grades ahead of him so we had around six years of school together in that little school house. As I recall we rode our horses together in the summer time and making bows and arrows out of tree branches. We were really high tech back in those days.
I know he will be missed by all.

Ken Miller
Longmont Colorado.
Kenneth J Miller
Friend
December 30, 2021
I’m so sorry to hear this sad news. I’m thinking of you and your family at this time. Please let me know if I can help.
Mark and Amanda Ragland
December 30, 2021
En estos momentos tan difíciles por la partida de Allen, los acompaño y los recuerdo con todo mi cariño. Un gran abrazo para Gloria, Chuck y los demás miembros de la familia Ruppert.
♥. Olga R de Chaparro
Olga Chaparro
Friend
December 30, 2021
I've done a fair amount of work for Allen over the years, and I truly enjoyed interacting with him as both a customer, and a friend. He was a man of great character, and I will miss him. My heart, thoughts, and Prayers, go out to the entire family, and everyone who had the pleasure of calling Allen a friend.
SHAYNE SPRAGUE
Friend
December 28, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathy. Treasure all of your great memories. Love, Wade & Tami Phillips
Wade Phillips
Family
December 27, 2021
Prayers and Hugs to Gloria and all of Allen´s family. Many fond memories of Allen growing up together and grade school years at St Ann Dist#69. Gloria was a dear friend to me my freshman year in high school... she worked at Doctor Leinegars office and we shared a basement apartment, I will always remember her kindness and how much she loved that guy......Allen Ruppert!!! Wish I could be there to give her a hug!....May He Rest In Peace.
Dewey and Carla Teel
Friend
December 27, 2021
Chuck and family, You are in our thoughts and prayers during this time of mourning.
Bill and Dawn Miller
Friend
December 26, 2021
Our Love & Prayers are with Gloria and all of their family,
We were so sorry to hear about Allen. It is always so difficult to lose a loved one at Christmas time.
Please know our deepest sympathy is with all of you. May God Bless and Comfort you in your loss.
LEO & JUDY DAILEY
Friend
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results