Sorry to here about Allen passing. I went to grade school with Allen at St Ann's Country one room school house.

I was a couple grades ahead of him so we had around six years of school together in that little school house. As I recall we rode our horses together in the summer time and making bows and arrows out of tree branches. We were really high tech back in those days.

I know he will be missed by all.



Ken Miller

Longmont Colorado.

