Allison J. "Sally" Hoffman, 93, of North Platte, died on March 22, 2022, at Great Plains Health. Sally was born July 14, 1928, in Kramer, to August and Sophia Schultz. She graduated from Crete High School at the young age of 16 and immediately moved to Lincoln to attend the Lincoln School of Commerce, learning business skills. She worked at a bank and met the love of her life, "Butch" Hoffman, at the Pla Mor Dance Hall. Butch always referred to her as "Sweet Sally." The two married on June 27, 1948, at the Kramer Church and were married for 63 years. From living in Lincoln, they moved to Hastings where they had two children, Doug and Joy. Butch moved the family to North Platte in 1963 after purchasing Walther's Midwest Office Equipment with friend and associate, Bill Lingren. As the business grew, they divided locations and Butch and Sally grew their business to four locations in North Platte, Kearney, McCook and Ogallala. Sally loved doing the books and working the business with Butch. They were awarded business trips to Hawaii, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Japan, the Bahamas and the Virgin Islands. Their main getaway was to their cabin home at Johnson Lake, where they created many lasting memories with family and friends who loved joining them for weekends each summer. Sally loved painting and was a member of the Platter Painters. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church and Altrusa Women's Business Club, serving a term as president and making lasting friendships. Following Butch's passing, Sally continued to manage several rental properties with the help of Doug. She was known for her warm heart and gentle nature, yet was always an independent thinker, determining what made sense to her on her own terms. Sally was interested in health and natural healing throughout her life. Along with her husband, Butch; Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Sophia and August Schultz; and brothers, Lester and Rollo. Sally is survived by her son, Douglas Hoffman of North Platte; daughter, Joy (Bill Batey) Hoffman of Omaha; granddaughter, Demore' Hoffman-Batey of Austin, Texas; sister-in-law, Verna Schultz of Crete; nieces, Patricia (Jim) Ohmberger and Becky (Mike) Haufle, both of Lincoln, Sandy (Doug) Karl of Crete, Tammy (Herb) George of Lawrence, Kansas, and Diane (Bill) Hodgins of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nephews, Steve Schultz of Lincoln and Larry Buresh of Colorado Springs; and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, Sally would be honored by your donation to the International Relief Teams, irteams.org
. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Odean Colonial Chapel with Pastor Emily McCreery of the First Presbyterian Church officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Seward Cemetery. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
