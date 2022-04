Alma Elizabeth Young Alma Elizabeth Young, 85, of Stratton, died March 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. MT Saturday, March 20, at the Benkelman Memorial Chapel. Cremation was chosen and there will be no visitation. Benkelman Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 16, 2021.