Alvin Walter Campbell, 98, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Feb. 11, 2021, at Springfield Mercy Hospital. Alvin was born on Sept. 28, 1922, to William A. and Maude (Miller) Campbell in North Platte. He was the sixth of eight children. He attended North Platte High School where he met his first wife, Leona (Miller). He began working for the Union Pacific Railroad in December 1940 as a machinist helper and machinist until he joined the U.S. Navy in November 1943. Al was stationed in the South Pacific during World War II serving aboard an LSM-21 troop carrier during the island campaigns. He returned home in 1944 and continued his work at the railroad. He became a roundhouse foreman and later was promoted to district foreman, transferring to Omaha. He then became a master mechanic and mechanical superintendent-West, transferring to Pocatello, Idaho, and Salt Lake City. His mechanical responsibilities included the western half of the old Union Pacific System, extending south from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas and Los Angeles and north from Salt Lake to Portland and Seattle. During that time, he met his second wife, Evelyn (Summers), who was working for the telephone company in North Platte. He married Evelyn, who he called "Ralph", in 1968. Al and Ralph retired from the railroad in 1981 and moved from Salt Lake City to Sun City West, Arizona, then to Rogers, Arkansas, and eventually to Springfield, Missouri. Al was a Mason for over 70 years and a member of the North Platte chapter. He was also a member of the North Platte Elks Club. Al had a great sense of humor and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his acquaintances, friends, neighbors and relatives. He especially liked his lunch and supper outings in Springfield, wearing his special Navy hat and enjoyed the restaurant patrons thanking him for his military service and often picking up the check for his meal. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn; grandson, Alex Pacheco; nephew, Billy Everley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Viola (George) Halsey, Evelyn (Earnest) Johnson, Helen (Earl) West, Kathryn (Howard) Everley, Dorothy (Jack) Davis and Betty (Bill) Strauss; and brother-in-law, Dean Aboe. Al is survived by his children, Tom (Joyce) Campbell of St. Louis and Kevin (Maggie) Summers and Kathy (Dave) Perry of Essex, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, Damon (Lori) Campbell of Omaha, Jamie (Scott) Webster of Hood River, Oregon, James (Michele) Frisella of St. Louis, Teresa (Eric) Kunst of St. Louis, Anika (Taylor) O'Connell of Omaha, Brandon (Kari) Summers of Omaha and Adam Pacheco of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lela Aboe of Grants Pass, Oregon; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Al will be missed by all who knew and loved him including his little buddy, Meko. The family wishes to thank his special caregiver, Terry Vert, and his Springfield friends and neighbors, Tom and Donna Erickson and Kathy Cooper. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Memorial services were Friday, March 5, followed by interment at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2021.