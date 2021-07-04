Alvin VanWart, 89, of The Villages, passed away on June 25, 2021. Alvin was born Sept. 19, 1931, in Julesburg, Colorado, and grew up in North Platte. After high school graduation in 1951, he joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War in the K-9 Corps. Upon leaving the military, he returned to Nebraska where he met and married Norita in 1959. Alvin was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad for 34 years. During his free time, he umpired women's and men's softball games and little league games, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. When he retired from the railroad, he joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard, reaching the rank of c aptain, officiating at several hundred funeral ceremonies. Alvin and Norita enjoyed traveling often to Hawaii and Mexico and taking land/sea cruises to Alaska and other areas. Loving the warmer climate, they wintered for 12 years in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. In 2007 Alvin and Norita settled permanently in The Villages to be near family. They spent much time watching their grandchildren participate in The Villages Charter Schools sports programs. Alvin is survived by his wife of 62 years Nortia; son, Kevin (Robin); grandchildren, Jacob (Emily), Joseph, Rachel and Rebecca; and his sister, Rosezetta Rickson of North Platte. A celebration of life will be at a later date.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jul. 4, 2021.