Arden Herbert Wilke, 75, of Cheyenne, passed away on March 2, 2021, at his home. He was born in Leigh on May 2, 1945, to Herbert and Henrietta Wilke. He attended school in Columbus and began a 39-year career with Nebraska Public Power District on April 1, 1964. In June of 1976, he moved to North Platte, along with his family, where he continued his work with NPPD until his retirement. After retirement, he started a private consulting business, Live Line Consulting, Inc. He is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Lenore Wilke-Smith. Arden is survived by his sister, Sylvia (Don) Faller; two children, Kim Ogborn of Thornton, Colorado, and Julie (Thomas) Williams of North Platte; two grandchildren, Kayla (Adam) Miller of Firestone, Colorado and Jordon (Devan) Ogborn of Thornton, Colorado; six great-grandchildren, Trenton Miller, Avery Miller, Wyatt Ogborn, Landon Ogborn, Easton Ogborn and Hudson Ogborn; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, and friends. Cards may be sent to Julie Williams, PO Box 1669, North Platte, NE 69103. Services will be at a later date.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2021.
I remember the great times when our families went to the hills north of Columbus to ride our sleds. Arden and Sonny were always the fastest; the rest of us would follow.
Another time I remember is when Arden, Sonny and I rode our bikes out to Grandma's. On the way I slammed on my handbrake, flew over my bike and knocked out my front teeth. While Sonny rode me home on the back of his bike, Arden carried my bike, while riding his own.
Yes, Arden was a great guy! I know he is resting in peace with Our Lord Father in heaven.
Miss you, Arden!
I pray that all of the family has found peace and comfort in our Lord.
With God's blessings,
Sue Zybach
March 3, 2022
My deepest sympathy Julie. I hope you and Tom know how much I care for you both. I´m so so sorry.
Rae Lannon
March 19, 2021
You are all in my thoughts and my prayers! I am so sorry to hear of Arden's passing.
I have such great memories of the times our families spent together. I still remember when they moved in next door and my brothers and I went over to meet them. Arden, Sonny and Dave became such great friends. They could find quite a few ways to get into trouble and always found a way out. He was truly a great friend to them and to me.
I pray that God will comfort all of his family at this time and know that Arden is now with Him!
With my heartfelt sympathy,
Sue Zybach