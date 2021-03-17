You are all in my thoughts and my prayers! I am so sorry to hear of Arden's passing. I have such great memories of the times our families spent together. I still remember when they moved in next door and my brothers and I went over to meet them. Arden, Sonny and Dave became such great friends. They could find quite a few ways to get into trouble and always found a way out. He was truly a great friend to them and to me. I pray that God will comfort all of his family at this time and know that Arden is now with Him! With my heartfelt sympathy, Sue Zybach

Sue Zybach March 9, 2021