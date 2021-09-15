Ariella Delilah Marie Delso Baby, Ariella Delilah Marie Delso, was carried by angel's wings into her loving parent's arms on Sept. 11, 2021, at Great Plains Health. Ariella's parents are Edward and Hilda (Galvan) Delso of North Platte. Baby Ariella has been loved by her parents and family from her first heartbeat and will live in their hearts forever. Celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Adams & Swanson Funeral with Pastor David Mathis officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service, a lunch will be served under the big white tent at Cody Park. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 15, 2021.