Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ariella Delilah Marie Delso
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Ariella Delilah Marie Delso Baby, Ariella Delilah Marie Delso, was carried by angel's wings into her loving parent's arms on Sept. 11, 2021, at Great Plains Health. Ariella's parents are Edward and Hilda (Galvan) Delso of North Platte. Baby Ariella has been loved by her parents and family from her first heartbeat and will live in their hearts forever. Celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Adams & Swanson Funeral with Pastor David Mathis officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service, a lunch will be served under the big white tent at Cody Park. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry for the loss of your little angel..May God bless you with peace at this sad time.
cathy
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results