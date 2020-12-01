Arlis Jean Decker, 89, of North Platte, formerly of Sutherland, passed away Nov. 29, 2020. Arlis was born Jan. 27, 1931, to Clarence Everett and Iva Faye Wilson in Hayes Center. Arlis attended Hayes Center public schools from kindergarten through her high school graduation. She married Delaware Lewis Decker in Wauneta on Dec. 24, 1950, and their marriage was blessed with two children, Michael Lewis and Debra Jean. They lived in Potter for a short time before moving to Wallace where they raised their children. In 1971, they moved to Sutherland. Arlis was a devoted wife and mother and very involved in her family's life. She faithfully spent time with her husband at the Sutherland Care Center daily until his death in 2006. Arlis had a lifelong love of music, singing and dancing. Some of her favorite activities were visiting with friends while enjoying a cup of coffee, putting puzzles together, watching Husker football and attending high school basketball games. Arlis was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Sutherland. Attending church, studying the Bible and prayer were very important to her. Arlis moved to North Platte in 2012 and resided at Linden Care Center until the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sisters; a brother; and two great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Michael (Pam) Decker of Omaha and Debra (Ron) Gaedke of North Platte; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Rick and Phyllis Willerton, Linda Decker, Sonya Decker and Dwayne Decker; grandchildren, Nick (Cara) Decker, Katie (Matt) Jackson, Bekah Decker, Kristen (Jeff) Grimes, Sarah (John) Dorwart and Amanda (Brandon) Jobe; 14 great-grandchildren, Evangeline, Rowynn, Arya, Ryne, Mattison, Kaylie, James, Kyler, Jacob, Joshua, Madelyn, Samantha, Emory and Meredith; and two great-great-grandsons, Ryker and Rayken; and several nieces, nephews and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. A private family graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Dan Ramsey officiating. Visitation and book signing will be from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those not able to attend. Services will be held following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2020.