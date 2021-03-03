Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ashley Perkins
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Ashley L. (Stringham) Perkins, 31, of North Platte, passed away on Feb. 27, 2021, at her home. She was born on May 15, 1989, in North Platte, to Bill and Gayle Stringham. Ashley grew up in Hershey and graduated from Hershey High School with the class of 2007. In 2008, her daughter Kaylynn Rayne was born. Ashley moved to North Platte in 2011. Ashley was united in marriage to Richard Perkins on Jan. 10, 2015, in Hershey. To this union, Kynzlee Maurine was born in 2016. From 2017 onward, she was with her best friend, Charles "Jake" Kirbey. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary where she was president for two years. She held several chairmanships and offices for the state VFW Auxiliary. Ashley bowled in several bowling leagues. Ashley was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gary and Kathy Reed, Barbara Stringham, Lon Stringham and Shirley and Ivan Beran; uncles, Lonnie and Jimmy Stringham; and aunt, Jenny Stringham. She is survived by her two daughters, Kaylynn and Kynzlee of North Platte; parents, Gayle and David Beran and Bill and Gena Stringham, all of North Platte; brothers, Trevor (Heather) Stringham of North Platte, Kyle (Shawna) Stringham of Broken Bow and Jon (Emma) Stringham of Kearney; sister, Katrina (Wyatt Naber) Beran; four aunts; four uncles; five nieces; one nephew; and several cousins and numerous friends. Memorials are suggested to her daughters' education fund. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A private family memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
To the Stringham family I am so very sorry for your loss. I didn't know Ashley recently but I do remember her as a little blonde girl so happy playing in the yard next door. Please know my prayers are with you.
Linda Petska
March 3, 2021
There are no correct words to comfort you at this difficult time. We are so sorry to hear of the loss of your child.
Paul and Doris Cooper
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results