Ashley L. (Stringham) Perkins, 31, of North Platte, passed away on Feb. 27, 2021, at her home. She was born on May 15, 1989, in North Platte, to Bill and Gayle Stringham. Ashley grew up in Hershey and graduated from Hershey High School with the class of 2007. In 2008, her daughter Kaylynn Rayne was born. Ashley moved to North Platte in 2011. Ashley was united in marriage to Richard Perkins on Jan. 10, 2015, in Hershey. To this union, Kynzlee Maurine was born in 2016. From 2017 onward, she was with her best friend, Charles "Jake" Kirbey. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary where she was president for two years. She held several chairmanships and offices for the state VFW Auxiliary. Ashley bowled in several bowling leagues. Ashley was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gary and Kathy Reed, Barbara Stringham, Lon Stringham and Shirley and Ivan Beran; uncles, Lonnie and Jimmy Stringham; and aunt, Jenny Stringham. She is survived by her two daughters, Kaylynn and Kynzlee of North Platte; parents, Gayle and David Beran and Bill and Gena Stringham, all of North Platte; brothers, Trevor (Heather) Stringham of North Platte, Kyle (Shawna) Stringham of Broken Bow and Jon (Emma) Stringham of Kearney; sister, Katrina (Wyatt Naber) Beran; four aunts; four uncles; five nieces; one nephew; and several cousins and numerous friends. Memorials are suggested to her daughters' education fund. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. A private family memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2021.