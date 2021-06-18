Becky Meseraull, 68, of North Platte, passed away on June 16, 2021, at Great Plains Health. She was born on March 18, 1953, in North Platte, to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jones. Becky grew up in North Platte. Becky is preceded in death by her mother, Millie Ulmer; father, Robert Jones; stepdad, Harris Ulmer; twin brother, Bob Jones; son, Todd Meseraull; and nephew, Josh Jones. She is survived by daughters, Robin Eitzen and Dori (Clif) Hendrix; grandchildren, Dakota Loving, Austin (Nellie) Thompson and Logan Anderson; great-granddaughter, Annabell Thompson; brother, Steve (Kathy) Jones; step-siblings, Pam and John, Bill and Quila and Ken and Cindy; several nieces, nephews and many special friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Clint Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 18, 2021.