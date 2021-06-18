Most people know that growing up, Becky was like another Mother to me. She & my Mom were close out in California while my Dad and Mike were stationed out there for the Navy. She was awesome with me prior to having Robin 6 months later. Everyone that knew her, knew her kindness, and she never had a bad word for anyone. She would do anything for anyone. My heart goes out to Robin, because I know this isn't going to be easy at all. She and Becky were just as close as my Mom and I. My heart breaks for her and for Dakota, and for the entire family. May she Rest in Paradise now. We will always Love & Miss her. God Bless. ~~Lori Lee & Family

Lori Lee Friend June 19, 2021