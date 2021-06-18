Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Becky Meseraull
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Becky Meseraull, 68, of North Platte, passed away on June 16, 2021, at Great Plains Health. She was born on March 18, 1953, in North Platte, to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jones. Becky grew up in North Platte. Becky is preceded in death by her mother, Millie Ulmer; father, Robert Jones; stepdad, Harris Ulmer; twin brother, Bob Jones; son, Todd Meseraull; and nephew, Josh Jones. She is survived by daughters, Robin Eitzen and Dori (Clif) Hendrix; grandchildren, Dakota Loving, Austin (Nellie) Thompson and Logan Anderson; great-granddaughter, Annabell Thompson; brother, Steve (Kathy) Jones; step-siblings, Pam and John, Bill and Quila and Ken and Cindy; several nieces, nephews and many special friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Clint Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Jun
22
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Jun
22
Burial
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Most people know that growing up, Becky was like another Mother to me. She & my Mom were close out in California while my Dad and Mike were stationed out there for the Navy. She was awesome with me prior to having Robin 6 months later. Everyone that knew her, knew her kindness, and she never had a bad word for anyone. She would do anything for anyone. My heart goes out to Robin, because I know this isn't going to be easy at all. She and Becky were just as close as my Mom and I. My heart breaks for her and for Dakota, and for the entire family. May she Rest in Paradise now. We will always Love & Miss her. God Bless. ~~Lori Lee & Family
Lori Lee
Friend
June 19, 2021
Our deepest sympathy goes to Robin and Dori! So sorry for your loss. God bless you! Sending hugs and prayers.
Kelli King
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results