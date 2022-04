I am sorry to hear of the passing of Bernice. My thoughts are with her family and friends.

I have many fond memories of Bernice. I will always remember her kindness and thoughtfulness, and her sparkling eyes. As a child, she was a part of my routine walk around the neighborhood with my dog. We always stopped for a chat and biscuit. Bernice always was a positive supporter in my life. I feel fortunate to have crossed paths with her again in recent years at Linden. Thank you for being a part of my village, Bernice, and blessing me with your kindness. You made the world a better place.

Ashley Forrester Friend December 21, 2020