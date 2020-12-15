Menu
Bernice Jean Sakurai
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Bernice Jean Sakurai, 91, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at Linden Court. She was born on June 29, 1929, in North Platte to Ed and Vendora Williams. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1947. Bernice was united in marriage to Dan Sakurai in 1947. She was a lifelong resident of North Platte. She worked with the public most of her career and enjoyed visiting with the patrons of North Platte. She retired from Sixth Street Market. Bernice was a member of the Episcopal Church. She enjoyed listening to music, mostly Frank Sinatra and the song, "I Did It My Way." Anyone who knew Bernice personally would know she liked to dress to the nines and kept an immaculate house. She enjoyed her family and she devoted her life to her kids and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Fickenscher; and brother, Gail Williams. Bernice is survived by her daughter, Linda Roggasch of Sidney; son, Kim (Lynnette) Sakurai of Cheyenne, Wyoming; brother, Gary (Olive) Williams of Texas; grandsons, David (Tasha) Roggasch of Sidney and Spenser (Amanda) Sakurai of Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Xzavior, Jeremiah, Zechariah, Kolin and Akima, all of Sidney. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I always enjoy her at the store when she would check me out a few years ago I ran into at the Penny's salon and she remembered me and had such nice things to say about me and shopping with all my children when they were small and said she even followed them when they were in school and named in the paper God Bless you may Gods light and love shine on you.
Valerie Steffes
January 7, 2021
Amazing lady! Keep your memories close to your heart, she is there forever!❤❤
Kristy Lage
Friend
December 27, 2020
Bernice was a treasure! She will be missed by many.
Brenda Coe
December 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vicki Trembly Robinson
Friend
December 18, 2020
Kim, Linda Jo and family - We were very close to Aunt Bernice. While we always stopped in Gothenburg to see Dad's parents first, Mark & I always looked forward to getting to Aunt B's house for fun and games. We always felt welcome. Hugs and love...
Kevin Fickenscher
Family
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss ! I worked with Bernice at Sixth Street for many years ! She always looked like she just stepped out of a beauty shop ! So many great times with her. Prayers to her family
Nancy Evarts
December 16, 2020
We will miss Bernice, my heart is heavy for your family.
Jordan Baron
December 16, 2020
It was such a pleasure to visit with you over the years. You always were such a lady...rest in peace.
Nancy Striebel
December 15, 2020
Sorry to read about Bernice's passing. My Mom, the other Bernice and her were good friends for many years. They made many good memories together. Don and I send all of you our deepest sympathy.
Trish McFarland ( Pierson)
Friend
December 15, 2020
Worked with her at the north Platte cafe. And also Kim worked with him at the RR sorry for your loss.
Frank Bonta
December 15, 2020
