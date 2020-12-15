Bernice Jean Sakurai, 91, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at Linden Court. She was born on June 29, 1929, in North Platte to Ed and Vendora Williams. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1947. Bernice was united in marriage to Dan Sakurai in 1947. She was a lifelong resident of North Platte. She worked with the public most of her career and enjoyed visiting with the patrons of North Platte. She retired from Sixth Street Market. Bernice was a member of the Episcopal Church. She enjoyed listening to music, mostly Frank Sinatra and the song, "I Did It My Way." Anyone who knew Bernice personally would know she liked to dress to the nines and kept an immaculate house. She enjoyed her family and she devoted her life to her kids and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Fickenscher; and brother, Gail Williams. Bernice is survived by her daughter, Linda Roggasch of Sidney; son, Kim (Lynnette) Sakurai of Cheyenne, Wyoming; brother, Gary (Olive) Williams of Texas; grandsons, David (Tasha) Roggasch of Sidney and Spenser (Amanda) Sakurai of Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Xzavior, Jeremiah, Zechariah, Kolin and Akima, all of Sidney. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.