Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bertha L. Daharsh
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel
620 Tenth Street
Gothenburg, NE
Bertha L. Daharsh, 94, of Gothenburg, died June 29, 2021, at Stone Hearth Estates, Gothenburg. She was born Feb. 1, 1927, in North Platte, the daughter of George and Gladys (Ridenour) Kariger. Bertha attended school in Sutherland. Following high school, she went on to earn her bachelor's degree in teaching. She was a teacher at Gothenburg Public Schools for 33 years and was a substitute teacher for six years following her retirement. She married Leonard Hood in 1943, and they later divorced. On Aug. 16, 1957, she married Damon Daharsh in Gothenburg. In her free time, Bertha enjoyed painting china, quilting and spending time outdoors tending to her flowers and yard. Bertha loved animals, especially cats. Bertha was preceded in death by father, George W. Kariger; mother, Gladys E. Kariger; husband, Damon Dahars; daughters, Virginia "Gin" Garrelts and Kathleen Hood; son, Alan Dale Hood; sisters, Theo Mae Whitmire and Kathryn Smith; brothers, George Kariger and Harvey Kariger; and son-in-law, James Garrelts. Survivors include son, Roger (Paula) Hood of Gothenburg; grandchildren, Kerri (Steve) Kraft of Broomfield, Colorado, Greg (Michelle) Hood of Lincoln, Dirk (Melissa) Hood of Roca, Beth (Don) Burton of Omaha, James Garrelts, Mark (Rhonda) Garrelts and Mindy (Richard) Keller; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many friends. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, 1020 Lake Ave., Gothenburg, NE 69138. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at First Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg, with Pastor David Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel
620 Tenth Street, Gothenburg, NE
Jul
7
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel
620 Tenth Street, Gothenburg, NE
Jul
8
Service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Gothenburg, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.