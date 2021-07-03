Bertha L. Daharsh, 94, of Gothenburg, died June 29, 2021, at Stone Hearth Estates, Gothenburg. She was born Feb. 1, 1927, in North Platte, the daughter of George and Gladys (Ridenour) Kariger. Bertha attended school in Sutherland. Following high school, she went on to earn her bachelor's degree in teaching. She was a teacher at Gothenburg Public Schools for 33 years and was a substitute teacher for six years following her retirement. She married Leonard Hood in 1943, and they later divorced. On Aug. 16, 1957, she married Damon Daharsh in Gothenburg. In her free time, Bertha enjoyed painting china, quilting and spending time outdoors tending to her flowers and yard. Bertha loved animals, especially cats. Bertha was preceded in death by father, George W. Kariger; mother, Gladys E. Kariger; husband, Damon Dahars; daughters, Virginia "Gin" Garrelts and Kathleen Hood; son, Alan Dale Hood; sisters, Theo Mae Whitmire and Kathryn Smith; brothers, George Kariger and Harvey Kariger; and son-in-law, James Garrelts. Survivors include son, Roger (Paula) Hood of Gothenburg; grandchildren, Kerri (Steve) Kraft of Broomfield, Colorado, Greg (Michelle) Hood of Lincoln, Dirk (Melissa) Hood of Roca, Beth (Don) Burton of Omaha, James Garrelts, Mark (Rhonda) Garrelts and Mindy (Richard) Keller; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many friends. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, 1020 Lake Ave., Gothenburg, NE 69138. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com
. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at First Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg, with Pastor David Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jul. 3, 2021.