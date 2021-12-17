Beth Anne Mitchell Beth Anne Mitchell took her Savior's hand on Dec. 11, 2021, following a fatal reaction to chemotherapy. Beth was born in Omaha to Robert and Margaret Henningsen on Jan. 31, 1943, their first child. She was joined by brother Robert Henningsen Jr. and later gained a stepfather, Jerome Boyle Sr., who raised Charolais cattle north of Hershey. Later she became a big sister to Jerome, Matthew and Erin Boyle. She adored her siblings. She was adventuresome and quickly adapted to a rancher's life. Beth attended various schools in Nebraska including Sutherland, Hershey, St. Pat's and North Platte High School. She was married to Denny Fitzpatrick for 10 years and they were blessed with three children: Matt Fitzpatrick of Johnstown, Colorado, Denny Fitzpatrick of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Kathy (Fitzpatrick) Mercure, also of Fort Collins. As a Navy wife, she lived in San Diego, California, Great Lakes, Illinois, and Olathe, Kansas, before moving to Fort Collins in the 1960's where Denny attended Colorado State University. She worked in real estate and property management during those years where she made many friends. She met her husband, Jerry Kaltenhauser in 1982 and they lived together in Seattle, Texas and Rangely, Colorado, before Fort Collins. Beth worked as the assistant to the dean of veterinary medicine at CSU, and later as a valued administrative assistant to the CSU Engineering Outreach program where she worked on extended, independent assignments. Her coworkers would describe her as intelligent and capable, a resourceful problem solver who could be counted on. She could be seen giving the needed push whenever a push was needed. She was always ready to help and was persistent in her efforts to ensure that things were done correctly. She finished her work life by retiring from CSU in 2005. Since retiring Beth enjoyed throwing pottery, gardening, camping and traveling to fun and exciting places. She had a big heart and cared deeply about others who were less fortunate, giving freely and often. Beth was a fierce advocate for affordable housing. She loved animals, always had a special 4-legged friend. In the 1990's she was blessed again with grandsons, Jordan Mercure and Sam Mercure, both of Fort Collins. She enjoyed playtime and encouraged exploring the world around them. Above all, Beth was kind. Always. She was a warm and spirited soul who possessed a good sense of humor but couldn't tell a joke. We are terribly sad, and she will be missed dearly, every single day.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2021.