Betty Jane Hevelone
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Betty Jane Harris Hevelone, 97, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 13, 2020, in North Platte. Betty was born in Table Rock to Earl and Effie (Moyer) Harris on April 19, 1923. She grew up in the Wymore/Blue Springs area where the family farmed. On April 21, 1941, Betty married the love of her life, Keith Hardy Hevelone, in Marysville, Kansas. They were married for 72 years until his passing on Nov. 18, 2013. Born to this union were three children: James Lee, Norma Jean and Dennis Keith. Betty worked with her husband for many years at Beatrice Sun Times in Beatrice, Clay County News in Sutton and Albee Printing in Grand Island. In 1969, they moved to Grand Island, where she was employed at St. Francis Medical Center for 16 years, retiring in 1988. They also lived in Ogallala for a few years. In 1996, they moved to their present home in North Platte. Betty was active in church circles, the American Legion Auxiliary as a past president, the Eagles Auxiliary, awarded Mother of the Year, and the Shriners Hospital Auxiliary No. 8 and No. 40. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, cooking and spending time with her family. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents; Earl and Effie (Moyer) Harris; husband, Keith Hardy Hevelone; brother, Kenneth Harris; and sister, Berniece Overlees. She is survived by her sister, Donna Dike; children, James Lee (Barbara) Hevelone, Norma Jean Petzoldt and Dennis Keith (Cathy) Hevelone; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Dr. Rev. Douglas Delp officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. The service will also be livestreamed via Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is required. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Dec
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Ft. McPherson National Cemetery
Maxwell, NE
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Granddaughters grow a bond with their grandmothers. A bond that cannot be torn apart by anything. A grandmother will walk along them through it all. Help them from the highest points of their lives to the weatest. Grandmother's may pass, but the memories they left behind will last forever. Also the life lessons they taught along the way and the little secrets to life to have us pass on as well. I will love and miss you, until we meet again.
Hayleigh Washa
Family
December 17, 2020
She was a special person was so kind when we all lived in Sutton Will always remember talking to her when visiting my sister in Grand Island.
Jeannie [Mohnike] Thompson
December 16, 2020
We were so lucky to have such a wonderful and caring person in our life. She was always there to listen and give advise. She was a very special mom and we will miss you so much. See you later mom and we love you!
Dennis Hevelone
Son
December 15, 2020
I have so many fond memories of my Great Grandma Betty that it's hard to choose just one favorite. She was always so excited for family to visit. I am so thankful for the time we were able to spend with her. May she rest in peace, reunited with Great Grandpa and the rest of her family and friends in Heaven. We will miss her greatly until we see her again.
Samaantha Balderston
Grandchild
December 15, 2020
