Betty Jane Harris Hevelone, 97, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 13, 2020, in North Platte. Betty was born in Table Rock to Earl and Effie (Moyer) Harris on April 19, 1923. She grew up in the Wymore/Blue Springs area where the family farmed. On April 21, 1941, Betty married the love of her life, Keith Hardy Hevelone, in Marysville, Kansas. They were married for 72 years until his passing on Nov. 18, 2013. Born to this union were three children: James Lee, Norma Jean and Dennis Keith. Betty worked with her husband for many years at Beatrice Sun Times in Beatrice, Clay County News in Sutton and Albee Printing in Grand Island. In 1969, they moved to Grand Island, where she was employed at St. Francis Medical Center for 16 years, retiring in 1988. They also lived in Ogallala for a few years. In 1996, they moved to their present home in North Platte. Betty was active in church circles, the American Legion Auxiliary as a past president, the Eagles Auxiliary, awarded Mother of the Year, and the Shriners Hospital Auxiliary No. 8 and No. 40. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, cooking and spending time with her family. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents; Earl and Effie (Moyer) Harris; husband, Keith Hardy Hevelone; brother, Kenneth Harris; and sister, Berniece Overlees. She is survived by her sister, Donna Dike; children, James Lee (Barbara) Hevelone, Norma Jean Petzoldt and Dennis Keith (Cathy) Hevelone; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Dr. Rev. Douglas Delp officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. The service will also be livestreamed via Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is required. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.