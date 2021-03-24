Betty Marie (Brown) Scott, 83, of North Platte, passed away on March 22, 2021, at Great Plains Health. She was born north of Max on Sept. 17, 1937. Betty graduated from Max High School in 1955. She married Rodney Scott on Oct. 9, 1955. They lived in Borger, Texas, for four years, where Steven Lee was born on Dec. 3, 1956, and Kent Wayne on July 17, 1959. The family lived in Max and Kearney before moving to North Platte in 1961. There, Lynne Marie was born Oct. 27, 1962, and Karen Sue on April 29, 1964, who passed away shortly after birth. Betty had child care in her home for many years before becoming an Avon dealer. She then worked at Kmart from 1975 to 1995. She also worked for Pro Printing for four years. She enjoyed bowling and ladies softball for many years and riding her Honda to games. Family and friends always came first. The church was very important to her. She was a 50-year member of the First United Methodist Church and belonged to United Methodist Women for many years. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; son, Kent; and daughter, Karen. She is survived by her husband, Rodney; son, Steven; daughter, Lynne; grandchildren, Kristi, Benjamin and Samantha Scott and Tanner Eddins; great-grandchildren, Darren Nichols, Jasper and Kayden Dalton, Trysten Eddins and Silas and Benjamin Scott; and sister, Barbara (Doug) Rossbach of Humboldt, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., North Platte, NE 69101. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2021.