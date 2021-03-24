Menu
Betty Marie Scott
Betty Marie (Brown) Scott, 83, of North Platte, passed away on March 22, 2021, at Great Plains Health. She was born north of Max on Sept. 17, 1937. Betty graduated from Max High School in 1955. She married Rodney Scott on Oct. 9, 1955. They lived in Borger, Texas, for four years, where Steven Lee was born on Dec. 3, 1956, and Kent Wayne on July 17, 1959. The family lived in Max and Kearney before moving to North Platte in 1961. There, Lynne Marie was born Oct. 27, 1962, and Karen Sue on April 29, 1964, who passed away shortly after birth. Betty had child care in her home for many years before becoming an Avon dealer. She then worked at Kmart from 1975 to 1995. She also worked for Pro Printing for four years. She enjoyed bowling and ladies softball for many years and riding her Honda to games. Family and friends always came first. The church was very important to her. She was a 50-year member of the First United Methodist Church and belonged to United Methodist Women for many years. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; son, Kent; and daughter, Karen. She is survived by her husband, Rodney; son, Steven; daughter, Lynne; grandchildren, Kristi, Benjamin and Samantha Scott and Tanner Eddins; great-grandchildren, Darren Nichols, Jasper and Kayden Dalton, Trysten Eddins and Silas and Benjamin Scott; and sister, Barbara (Doug) Rossbach of Humboldt, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., North Platte, NE 69101. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Mar
26
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
[email protected] Melton
March 27, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. She will be mised.
Jill Carroll
Friend
March 26, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. Lynn your call was such a surprise and again thank you for letting us know. My mom (Evelyn) said it was such a sad day for her.
JERRY & CYNDY NOVACEK
Family
March 26, 2021
I so enjoyed our conversations and the way you cared about everyone else more than you cared about yourself. Fly high my friend! You made a positive imprint on my life!
Darlene Sylvan
Friend
March 25, 2021
Rosemary Maxwell
March 25, 2021
Rod and family,
I am so sorry to hear of Betty's passing. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers
always. She was such a dear lady.
I so enjoyed being able to catch up with her the last few years. It was always a joy to hear from her.
Love and best regards to all of the family.
rosemary Maxwell
Family
March 25, 2021
Steve and Family , so sorry for your loss...your mom is no longer suffering... May she R.I.P. She was a good person... I was your paper delivery boy for a few years ..back in the good old days. .
Mark & Sheryl Schaeffer
Neighbor
March 24, 2021
It´s been a honor working along Betty at church doing the Spires and mailings. She is so kind and loves his Lord very much! I will miss our visits and see you every week at Saturday Night Worship. Rest in paradise dear friend and I´ll see you again! Fly high and you made an impact here on earth! Love yah, Robin Brown
Robin Brown
March 24, 2021
Rod and Family,
So sorry for your loss. Betty was such a caring person. She will be missed at church. Prayers for you and your family.
Joe & Mary Wright
Acquaintance
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results