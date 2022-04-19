Beverly Yvonne (Brown) Cox, 77, of Hershey, passed away on April 15, 2022, at Great Plains Health. She was born on her oldest brother's birthday, Feb. 12, 1945, in Oberlin, Kansas, the daughter of Elmer W. and Martha E. (Stastney) Brown. Beverly's family moved to North Platte when she was five, where she attended McKinley Elementary School, Adams Junior High and graduated from North Platte High School in 1963. It was in a mixed bowling league that Bev was introduced to Ray Cox. He was instantly smitten and she could barely tolerate him. After months of her beating him at bowling, they were married on Jan. 9, 1966. Beverly helped Ray run his drywall business and also worked at 6th Street Foods, Hinky Dinky, Safeway, True Value and most recently at Wal-Mart where she retired in 2015. She loved to coach from the couch while watching Husker football and volleyball. She listened to all of the North Platte High School volleyball and basketball games on the radio. She enjoyed watching Days of Our Lives and General Hospital, and hated when they were interrupted by "breaking news." She may have kept QVC in business all on her own, as she hated going shopping, but loved spoiling her loved ones. She liked having her garden. Beverly especially enjoyed it after her grandkids started harvesting with her. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Ray; and brothers, Noel and Terry Brown. Those left to cherish Beverly's memory are her son, Casey Cox of Hershey; daughter, Clancy (Tyson) Hammond of North Platte; grandchildren, Landry and Dylanie; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to North Platte High School activities or a charity of your choice
. A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikotla officiating. Those wishing to sign the guest book may do so from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2022.