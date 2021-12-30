Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billy Cooper
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Billy Lee 'Butch' Cooper Billy Lee "Butch" Cooper, 81, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 27, 2021, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. He was born March 10, 1940, to George and Josephine (Kovanda) Cooper in North Platte. Butch grew up in North Platte and attended North Platte schools, graduating with the class of 1958. He married Vagene Bellows. To this union they had three children, Ted, Leann and step-son Tracy. Then he was married to Coreen, to this union two sons were born, Travis, Troy and Nick was later adopted. Butch married Joan Hanson and to this union they had four children, Joseph, Sara, Adam and Joshua. After high school, Butch worked for Nebraska Game and Parks. He hired on at the Union Pacific Railroad in 1960 as a machinist. After 42 years of service, he retired in 2002. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and will always be remembered as the best kind of troublemaker. He loved to talk on the phone. He was known for being loud and ornery. He was a character. When he was around, everyone knew he was there. He loved his family and had a heart of gold. He loved telling stories and making people laugh. Overall, he was a LEGEND. Butch is preceded in death by his parents, George and Josephine Cooper; sons, Ted, Tracy; step-son, Joe; and brothers, Harold and Steve. Survivors include his wife Joan Cooper of North Platte; children, Lean Skinner of North Platte, Nick Cooper of North Platte, Troy (Bobbie) Cooper of Maxwell, Travis Cooper of North Platte, Sara (Morgan) Maaske of North Platte, Adam (Laura) Schultz of North Platte, and Josh (Kendra) Schultz of North Platte; siblings, Marilyn Keslor of Fairy, Idaho, Georgina Lee of North Platte, Glenda (Ron) Tatman of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Riley (Sheila) Cooper of Fort Myers, Florida, Benny Covington of North Platte, Gloria (Marty) Leidel of Cozad, Kenny (Rogene) Covington of North Platte, Gary (Deanna) Covington of North Platte; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Butch's family would like to say a special thank you to his closet friends, Kent Priel, Doug Foster, Gary Price, Toby Ziegler, Gene Stansberry, Darrin Tutland, Darrin Blue, Eldon Fisher and Daryl (Kim) Nelson. Memorials are suggested to the Bass Club or Nebraska Game and Parks. Visitation will be from noon-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30. Cremation will follow. There will not be any services. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
My deepest sympathies to Butch´s family & friends. He was one of kind, and will not be forgotten.
Nikki Nelson
January 2, 2022
Sorry for your loss he was a great guy he will missed
Paul Cooper
Friend
January 1, 2022
Sorry for your loss !! Everyone will miss Butch being Butch and his stories. Thinking of you all !!!
Liz Telitz
Friend
December 30, 2021
Sending prayers for your family.
Darlene Jones Pierson
Friend
December 30, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I'll be praying for you and your family.
Jodie
Friend
December 30, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Butch. Our thoughts and prayers to Sara & Morgan and the rest of the family.
Duane & Jeri Rahe
Family
December 29, 2021
I am so sorry, sending prayers to the family.
Ken and Bonnie Grogan
Family
December 28, 2021
I loved listening to your stories you had to tell from my early years. You will be missed by many fly high my friend and keep taking care of the rabbits please
Brenda Roberts
Family
December 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy, Always enjoying hearing a story from Butch, We will keep the family in our thoughts and prayers
Stephen Isom
Friend
December 28, 2021
I am truly sorry for your loss. He will be greatly missed by all.
Andrew Chessmore
Friend
December 28, 2021
We have lost a great man. Funny and caring. Butch loved spending our years together with raising and showing rabbits. You will be missed. God speed.
Linda Hoaglund
December 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of Butch's passing. Praying for his wife and family. He was always friendly as he passed me on the bike path and when purchasing eggs.
Angie Victory
Neighbor
December 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss, may he rest in peace... R.I.P.
Mark and Sheryl Schaeffer
Coworker
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results