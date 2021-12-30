Billy Lee 'Butch' Cooper Billy Lee "Butch" Cooper, 81, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 27, 2021, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. He was born March 10, 1940, to George and Josephine (Kovanda) Cooper in North Platte. Butch grew up in North Platte and attended North Platte schools, graduating with the class of 1958. He married Vagene Bellows. To this union they had three children, Ted, Leann and step-son Tracy. Then he was married to Coreen, to this union two sons were born, Travis, Troy and Nick was later adopted. Butch married Joan Hanson and to this union they had four children, Joseph, Sara, Adam and Joshua. After high school, Butch worked for Nebraska Game and Parks. He hired on at the Union Pacific Railroad in 1960 as a machinist. After 42 years of service, he retired in 2002. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and will always be remembered as the best kind of troublemaker. He loved to talk on the phone. He was known for being loud and ornery. He was a character. When he was around, everyone knew he was there. He loved his family and had a heart of gold. He loved telling stories and making people laugh. Overall, he was a LEGEND. Butch is preceded in death by his parents, George and Josephine Cooper; sons, Ted, Tracy; step-son, Joe; and brothers, Harold and Steve. Survivors include his wife Joan Cooper of North Platte; children, Lean Skinner of North Platte, Nick Cooper of North Platte, Troy (Bobbie) Cooper of Maxwell, Travis Cooper of North Platte, Sara (Morgan) Maaske of North Platte, Adam (Laura) Schultz of North Platte, and Josh (Kendra) Schultz of North Platte; siblings, Marilyn Keslor of Fairy, Idaho, Georgina Lee of North Platte, Glenda (Ron) Tatman of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Riley (Sheila) Cooper of Fort Myers, Florida, Benny Covington of North Platte, Gloria (Marty) Leidel of Cozad, Kenny (Rogene) Covington of North Platte, Gary (Deanna) Covington of North Platte; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Butch's family would like to say a special thank you to his closet friends, Kent Priel, Doug Foster, Gary Price, Toby Ziegler, Gene Stansberry, Darrin Tutland, Darrin Blue, Eldon Fisher and Daryl (Kim) Nelson. Memorials are suggested to the Bass Club or Nebraska Game and Parks. Visitation will be from noon-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30. Cremation will follow. There will not be any services. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 30, 2021.