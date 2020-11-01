Bonnie Magee Greco Bonnie Magee Greco, 84, of North Platte, went to her heavenly home on Oct. 28, 2020. Bonnie was born south of Maxwell to LeRoy and Olga (Hansen) Magee on March 28, 1936. She grew up on a farm north of Curtis and graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture High School at Curtis in 1953. Bonnie married Donald Tetherow in 1953 and to this union two children, Wayne and Wynette, were born and the couple later divorced. On June 11, 1977, Bonnie was united in marriage to John Greco. The family grew with the addition of John's children, Perry, Angie, Cammie and Amy. Bonnie was an active member of the United Methodist Church where she was president of the church circle and co-chair of the craft fair. After the death of her son, Wayne, Bonnie became involved with Compassionate Friends. She loved music, dancing, gardening, sewing and serving her church. Along with her son, Wayne, Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Olga Magee; sisters, Leona Ruppert and Betty Dean; brothers, Ferris, Orval, Leland and Donald Magee; sisters-in-law, Mary Steimel and Kerrie Greco; and brothers-in-law, David Greco and Kenneth Ruppert. She is survived by her husband, John of North Platte; children, Wynette (John) Loyd of Papillion, Perry (Gayle) Greco of North Platte, Angie (Kirk) McAndrews of Lincoln, Cammie McNeil of Tryon, Amy Greco of New York; daughter-in-law, Nadeane (George) Allard of Valentine; sister, Shirley (Jim) Brunner of Sutherland; sisters-in-law, Helen Magee of McCook, Gerry Magee of Curtis, Gen Magee of Atwood, Kansas, Josie Lilly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Francie (Dick) Youngblut of Colorado, Julie Caperelli of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Rosemary Belding of Independence, Iowa; grandchildren, Rachelle Tetherow, Josh, Tasha and Shalynne Loyd, David McAndrew, Ashley Perlinger, Taylor Sutton and Monte McNeil; great-grandchildren, Makenna Willie, Tyton Williams, Brenly Sutton, Chloe Sutton, Riley Sutton and Zeli Perlinger; as well as other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the North Platte Alzheimers Support Group. Cremation was chosen and services will be at a later date. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2020.