Boyd Glen Bryant, 91, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 15, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. He was born on Oct. 24, 1929, to Glen and Doris (Harding) Bryant in Phoenix. At the age of two, the family moved to Nebraska in the Sandhills north of Paxton. In October 1936, the family moved to Sarben. Boyd graduated from Paxton High School in 1947. He began working for the Union Pacific Railroad on June 15, 1948. On April 3, 1951, he was drafted into the United States Army and spent time in France and Germany. He was discharged on March 12, 1953. Boyd was united in marriage on May 24, 1958, to Virginia L. Swain and the couple lived in Sarben until January 1965, when they spent a short time in Omaha before moving to North Platte in 1966. He was active in the VFW with the Military Order of the Cootie. He was commander of Post No. 1504 from 1976 through 1977. Boyd was Seam Squirrel of the Cooties Pup Tent No. 7 for five years and Grand Commander of the State of Nebraska in 1990 and 1991. He was a member of the Moose, Eagles and Elks, all in North Platte, and the American Legion in Paxton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. Boyd was a member of the United Methodist Church. He was united in marriage to Rilma Marie Goodman until her passing. On June 15, 2017, he married Joy (Bayne) Suhr. Boyd was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Ginger and Rilma; and daughter, Rebecca Wyatt. He is survived by his wife, Joy; children, Susan (Richard) Arellano and Charles (Yvette) Bryant; grandson, Anthony Smith; granddaughter, Alissa Arellano; and great-granddaughter, Paisley Hazlip. Memorials are suggested to the Cooties Pup Tent No. 5. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. MT Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Paxton Cemetery with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post No. 303. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.