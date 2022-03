Brandan Scott Freeman Brandan Scott Freeman, 21, of North Platte, died Sept. 4, 2021, in North Platte. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Cody Park Gazebo. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 9, 2021.