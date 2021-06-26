Menu
Brandon Travis Alberts
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
Brandon Travis Alberts, 44, of North Platte, passed away on June 25, 2021, at Great Plains Health. He was born Nov. 11, 1976, to Rodney Alberts and Kathleen Johnson in Newton, Iowa. Brandon was raised in Sidney by his father, Rodney, and step-mother, Barbara, and completed his GED in Sidney. After moving to North Platte, Brandon worked at the local McDonald's for several years, making trades and running errands with his friends. He loved wrestling, especially watching WWE. Brandon was a collector of many things, including coins and comic books. He enjoyed playing video games, bingo and other activities with his friends at the Liberty House. Even when life was hard, Brandon always kept a kind and loving heart. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rodney and Kathleen. Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Fowlkes of Springdale, Arkansas; step-mother, Barbara Alberts of Sidney; sister, Kim (Jeff) Thorson of Des Moines, Iowa; brother, Trevor (Kimberly) Alberts of Bella Vista, Arkansas; nephews, Zach and Jayden; and many friends. Memorials are suggested to the Liberty House. A plaque will be placed next to his fathers' bench in Sidney. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be at a later date at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, North Platte. Adams & Swanson Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
14
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
August 19, 2021
We will all miss you. Peace to all your family and friends.
Tamela Thompson
Acquaintance
July 10, 2021
❤❤
Heather
Friend
July 8, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for your family. I liked getting to know Brandon he was fun to hang out with.
Peggy
Friend
July 8, 2021
I knew Brandon when I worked at Liberty House. He always had a smile on his face and was so easy to get along with. He loved his job at McDonald's and was not afraid to tell you about it. You will be missed by everyone that was lucky enough to know you.
Sue Shriner
Work
July 8, 2021
