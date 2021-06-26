Brandon Travis Alberts, 44, of North Platte, passed away on June 25, 2021, at Great Plains Health. He was born Nov. 11, 1976, to Rodney Alberts and Kathleen Johnson in Newton, Iowa. Brandon was raised in Sidney by his father, Rodney, and step-mother, Barbara, and completed his GED in Sidney. After moving to North Platte, Brandon worked at the local McDonald's for several years, making trades and running errands with his friends. He loved wrestling, especially watching WWE. Brandon was a collector of many things, including coins and comic books. He enjoyed playing video games, bingo and other activities with his friends at the Liberty House. Even when life was hard, Brandon always kept a kind and loving heart. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rodney and Kathleen. Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Fowlkes of Springdale, Arkansas; step-mother, Barbara Alberts of Sidney; sister, Kim (Jeff) Thorson of Des Moines, Iowa; brother, Trevor (Kimberly) Alberts of Bella Vista, Arkansas; nephews, Zach and Jayden; and many friends. Memorials are suggested to the Liberty House. A plaque will be placed next to his fathers' bench in Sidney. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be at a later date at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, North Platte. Adams & Swanson Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 26 to Jul. 8, 2021.