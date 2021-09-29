Menu
Brian John Baxter
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
Brian John Baxter, 63, of North Platte, departed this life on Sept. 24, 2021, at his home. Brian was born Dec. 14, 1957, in North Platte to Neal and Anne Baxter. He, along with his three brothers, grew up in North Platte and attended North Platte High School. During high school, Brian was an accomplished gymnast, performing on the trampoline, and went on to graduate with the class of 1976. Brian worked as a carpenter for most of his life, a passion that began in high school when he, along with some friends, built a shack out at the North Platte River. The "River Rats," as they were called, made many great memories and lifelong friendships. Brian worked for various local carpentry businesses in North Platte through the years and helped build many houses in town. In addition to living in North Platte, he lived in Lincoln and Chaska, Minnesota. Wherever he was, he always had a piano nearby. Brian was an incredible piano player and vocalist, as well as a saxophone player. Anyone fortunate enough to hear him perform will remember his talents forever. Brian played in several bands including Painted Clouds, Luk, Chance, Fable, KGB, Smokin' Section, Wang Dang Doodle and Skyoties. To his credit, Brian, while performing with Chance, played for President Ronald Reagan's speech at the Wild West Arena on Aug. 13, 1987. While in Lincoln in 2002, Brian called on an old friend, Grammy award-winning producer Brad Yost, to record an album entitled "Baxter Factor: On Top the House of Time." Brian always said that this album was his musical contribution to the world. Along with music, he loved critters, especially squirrels, hamsters and ferrets. He was an inventor who loved sharing his ideas with friends and family. He was extremely adventurous and had so many great stories to tell. He also liked to ride motorcycles, drive boats, go water and snow skiing and be the life of the party. Brian said that being in nature and being in the water was his true home. He loved to live life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Anne Baxter; and nephew, Craig Baxter. Brian is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Monte) Williams of Charlotte, North Caroline; son, Brandon Baxter of North Platte; brothers, Stewart (Lisa) Baxter, Kim (Nancy) Baxter and Paul Baxter, all of North Platte; nieces, Mikaela (David) Meagher of Lincoln and Haley Baxter of Kearney; nephew, Logan (Alison) Baxter of Kearney; and many other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Adams Middle School Band Program. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In keeping with Brian's wish, cremation was chosen. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Odean Colonial Chapel. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Odean Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have lots of really fond memories of our early years. We were all blessed to grow up in that place at that time. The first time I heard him play the piano I was mesmerized! Incredible musician and fun loving guy! Rest In Peace Brian! God bless you and all your family
Monica Arnold Osinski
Friend
October 1, 2021
So many memories-high school weekends around the piano while Brian played and sang- My Cherie Amour was a favorite; him singing and playing at our wedding- lots of James Taylor please! A trip to the horse races in GI because he´d never been ( and he wasn´t very impressed!) Good times and great memories-- never a dull moment. We are so sorry for your loss. Danny and Kathy
Danny and Kathy Jones
Friend
September 30, 2021
Thinking of the fun times of watching your family grow up as neighbors down the block. The memories of your band playing in the street on weekends with Michael closed so we could gather and enjoy! Great memories! all the years as you grew up in the Presbyterian Church and family times there...you and your special, talented family will be in our hearts and memories always. May God wrap your loved ones in His loving arms and bring you strength and peace thru this difficult time. Sending hugs and love!
Linda Nelson
September 30, 2021
When I was 16, I went to Hershberger's to check out guitars. I heard amazing sounds coming from the piano room. I saw Brian, sat down and listened. Had a conversation with him. Short story...I bought that cool guitar and never looked back. Thanks Brian, my life would be pretty dull had we not talked that day. God Bless & Rest In Peace.
J.J. Alan
September 30, 2021
One break he told me I was "tippy-tapping" and my playing had no balls. I was so p.o.´d next set I imagined his face on my Snare drum and Rocked. We high fived after the blazing set and I told him my inspiration for our levitation. My sticks, his face.
Max Moon
Family
September 29, 2021
Max Moon
September 29, 2021
Our sympathy
Ellen and Carl Weiss
September 29, 2021
