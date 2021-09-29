Brian John Baxter, 63, of North Platte, departed this life on Sept. 24, 2021, at his home. Brian was born Dec. 14, 1957, in North Platte to Neal and Anne Baxter. He, along with his three brothers, grew up in North Platte and attended North Platte High School. During high school, Brian was an accomplished gymnast, performing on the trampoline, and went on to graduate with the class of 1976. Brian worked as a carpenter for most of his life, a passion that began in high school when he, along with some friends, built a shack out at the North Platte River. The "River Rats," as they were called, made many great memories and lifelong friendships. Brian worked for various local carpentry businesses in North Platte through the years and helped build many houses in town. In addition to living in North Platte, he lived in Lincoln and Chaska, Minnesota. Wherever he was, he always had a piano nearby. Brian was an incredible piano player and vocalist, as well as a saxophone player. Anyone fortunate enough to hear him perform will remember his talents forever. Brian played in several bands including Painted Clouds, Luk, Chance, Fable, KGB, Smokin' Section, Wang Dang Doodle and Skyoties. To his credit, Brian, while performing with Chance, played for President Ronald Reagan's speech at the Wild West Arena on Aug. 13, 1987. While in Lincoln in 2002, Brian called on an old friend, Grammy award-winning producer Brad Yost, to record an album entitled "Baxter Factor: On Top the House of Time." Brian always said that this album was his musical contribution to the world. Along with music, he loved critters, especially squirrels, hamsters and ferrets. He was an inventor who loved sharing his ideas with friends and family. He was extremely adventurous and had so many great stories to tell. He also liked to ride motorcycles, drive boats, go water and snow skiing and be the life of the party. Brian said that being in nature and being in the water was his true home. He loved to live life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Anne Baxter; and nephew, Craig Baxter. Brian is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Monte) Williams of Charlotte, North Caroline; son, Brandon Baxter of North Platte; brothers, Stewart (Lisa) Baxter, Kim (Nancy) Baxter and Paul Baxter, all of North Platte; nieces, Mikaela (David) Meagher of Lincoln and Haley Baxter of Kearney; nephew, Logan (Alison) Baxter of Kearney; and many other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Adams Middle School Band Program. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. In keeping with Brian's wish, cremation was chosen. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Odean Colonial Chapel. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 29, 2021.