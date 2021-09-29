One break he told me I was "tippy-tapping" and my playing had no balls. I was so pissed off next set I imagined his face on my Snare and Rocked. We high fived after the set and I told him my inspiration for our levitation. My sticks, his face. One break he told me I was "tippy-tapping" and my playing had no balls. I was so pissed off next set I imagined his face on my Snare Drum and Rocked. We high fived after the ballsy set and I told him my inspiration for our levitation. My sticks, his face.

Max Moon September 29, 2021