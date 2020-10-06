Bruce Merle Kroon, 74, of North Platte, died Oct. 2, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Bruce was born Aug. 22, 1946, to Richard Kroon and Jeri (Arenson) Kroon in Sioux Center, Iowa. He graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1964. Bruce attended college for a couple of years before going to the Nebraska Methodist School of Nursing, graduating in 1969. He entered the United States Army, where he was a surgical nurse at Fort Bragg and Fort Riley. While in nursing school, he met the love of his life, Sandra Boffa. They were married Nov. 13, 1971, at St. John's at Creighton University. They moved to Rochester, Minnesota, where he went to anesthesia school at the Mayo Clinic for two years. They moved to North Platte in 1973, where he worked as a CRNA at North Platte Hospital Corporation and in 1975, for Great Plains Health. Bruce worked at GPH for over 40 years, retiring in 2013. As a young man, he was a very rambunctious hellion. He loved to golf, fish and hunt. He always had a great sense of humor and a great bedside manner. He was very patient, but was a great procrastinator. He loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren, and was proud of their accomplishments. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Tom Belka; and in-laws, Wally and Stephanie Boffa. Survivors include his wife, Sandra of North Platte; children, Nikki (Mark) Burkholder and Mark (Nickie) Kroon, all of North Platte; sister, Jackie Belka of North Platte; grandchildren, Dylan Woody, Mason Kroon, Bode Kroon, Mila Kroon and Liam Kroon; brother-in-law, Mark (Sheri) Boffa of Mooresville, North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic Schools. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. A private family burial will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Book signing will be from 9 a.m-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is suggested but not required. The service will be livestreamed via Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2020.