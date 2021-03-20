Bruce Ray Fulk, 74, of Wallace, passed away peacefully, March 18, 2021, at Perkins County Community Hospital in Grant. Bruce was born July 29, 1946, to Raymond and Fern (Boyes) Fulk on the place his grandfather homesteaded in 1886, which Bruce was very proud of. In 1986, the family received a plaque for the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Family in North Platte. Bruce spent his entire 74 years on the ranch he so dearly loved. Bruce attended all 13 years of school at Wallace Public Schools and graduated in 1965. Bruce served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was honorably discharged in December 1968. He married Mary Ann Tepley on May 3, 1969, in Wauneta. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Stacy Lynn and Brenda Rae. Bruce served on the Wallace School Board for eight years, holding office in all capacities. Bruce was a member of the Wallace Rural Fire Department for 49 years, a member of the Wallace Cemetery for 41 years, a past board member of the Hi-Line Co-op, and was very instrumental in hiring Roy Evans to manage the Hi-Line Co-op. He was also a past member of Faith Lutheran Church in Wallace. Bruce and Ann followed their daughters and grandchildren in all of their school and 4-H activities even going so far as to travel to pick up pigs for each of them. They also traveled for many years with dear friends to all the states in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Bahamas, Panama Canal, Jamaica, Cozumel and Grand Caymans. The ultimate trip was to Hawaii in 2019 with the entire family for their 50th wedding anniversary, coming home to COVID-19. They also traveled with Gary Spaulding to Hawaii for a memorable vacation. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Fern Fulk; in-laws, Jake and Lillian Tepley; and brother-in-law, Ron Repass. He is survived by his wife, Ann of 51 years; his daughters, Stacy Lynn (Ryan) Kuhlman of Wallace and Brenda Rae Christensen of North Platte; grandchildren, Tyler (fiancée, Sydnie Richardson) Christensen of North Platte, and Dylan and Skyler Kuhlman of Wallace; sister, Rita of McCook; nephews, Scott Repass of McCook and Kyle Repass of Kansas City; and several cousins. Memorials are suggested to the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com
. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. CT Monday, March 22, at the Wallace High School Gym. Burial will follow at the Wallace Morning View Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at bullocklongfuneralhome.com
. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. MT Sunday, March 21, at Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2021.