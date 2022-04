Carl William Stewart, 92, passed away April 10, 2022, at the Sutherland Care Center. Carl is survived by his wife, Erma Stewart; sons, Rocky (Jackie) Stewart, Ron (Teresa) Stewart and Rodney (Barbara) Stewart; ten grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Baucke Funeral Chapel in Holyoke, Colorado.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 15, 2022.