May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Caro was an important part of my life. She was the Beginners Superintendent at the Berean Church when I was in high school. She invited myself to help in the department of the preschool and kindergarten age. After I was married to Paul, I continued working with her and eventually became the head of the Beginners when she stepped down. I did this for 35 years and always thought of her when teaching these little ones to love the Lord. We both loved seeing her in the spring and summer months when she would return to NP. She was a good friend. We will miss her dearly, but know she is in Heaven seeing Jesus.

Paul & Connie Huebner Friend March 22, 2022