To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
2 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Caro was an important part of my life. She was the Beginners Superintendent at the Berean Church when I was in high school. She invited myself to help in the department of the preschool and kindergarten age. After I was married to Paul, I continued working with her and eventually became the head of the Beginners when she stepped down. I did this for 35 years and always thought of her when teaching these little ones to love the Lord. We both loved seeing her in the spring and summer months when she would return to NP. She was a good friend. We will miss her dearly, but know she is in Heaven seeing Jesus.
Paul & Connie Huebner
Friend
March 22, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Love you all and am praying for your healing! She will be missed! Loved her!