When I was going through a difficult time in 1990 and needed to move, Caro called me one morning and said, “God has told me I need to help you find a place to live. Today.” I told her I couldn’t argue with that!



She picked me up shortly and we began our search. Several “God things” happened during our search and God did indeed show me where I needed to live for the next three years during our search. Caro was a precious friend during the time she and Dennis lived in Lincoln and were in the Seekers Sunday school class. She was in tune with her Savior then and is now.



I have thought of her so many times. Shelly, Christel, and Curt please accept my deepest sympathies for your loss. You did have wonderful parents! May the Holy Spirit console you as only He can.



Linda Becher Hansen



