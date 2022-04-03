Caro Alieah Campbell, 85, of North Platte, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 21, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born to Curtis and Lillie Overton on March 8, 1937, in Lexington. She was raised in Lexington, Callaway and Arnold before graduating from Arnold High School in 1954. After graduation, she moved to North Platte and worked at Woolworth's and the Boy Scout of America office. She married the love of her life, Dennis Campbell, on July 3, 1960, at the Arnold Baptist Church. They welcomed three children, Shelly, Christel and Curtis, in the years that followed, living in Glenwood, Iowa, North Platte and Cozad. Caro and Denny eventually returned to North Platte where they lived for the next 10 years. Caro was active at the North Platte Berean Church teaching Sunday school, helping with Awana and participating in Bible studies. She was also very active in the North Platte Christian Women's Club. Later, Caro and Denny moved to Lincoln where they were members of the Lincoln Berean Church. Caro enjoyed selling Avon and participating in the Lincoln chapter of the Christian Women's Club. Caro and Denny were in a bowling league together and had many friends with whom they enjoyed playing cards and games. Caro had a generous spirit and never missed an opportunity to welcome people into her home for as long as they needed to stay. In their retirement, Caro and Denny spent several years with RVICS (Roaming Volunteers in Christ Service). They traveled across the country together using their talents to serve others while making many long-time friendships. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Dennis Campbell. Caro leaves behind her loving family, including daughters, Shelly (Marty) Cecil of Kremmling, Colorado, and Christel (Tedd) Burgason of Lincoln; her son, Curtis Campbell of Lincoln; grandchildren, Holly Cecil, Brook (Rory) Menhennett, Emma (Bradley) Shaner, Abby (Kramer) Erb, Molly Campbell and Matthew Campbell; her brother, Eddie (Marcia) Overton of McCook; her sisters, Cherie (Jerry) Armagost of Cozad and Sharyn (Geoffrey) Mischke of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Maranatha Camp and Retreat Center, https://maranathacamp.org/
. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the North Platte Berean Church, 202 West 8th Street. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2022.