Caro Alieah Campbell
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Caro Alieah Campbell, 85, of North Platte, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 21, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born to Curtis and Lillie Overton on March 8, 1937, in Lexington. She was raised in Lexington, Callaway and Arnold before graduating from Arnold High School in 1954. After graduation, she moved to North Platte and worked at Woolworth's and the Boy Scout of America office. She married the love of her life, Dennis Campbell, on July 3, 1960, at the Arnold Baptist Church. They welcomed three children, Shelly, Christel and Curtis, in the years that followed, living in Glenwood, Iowa, North Platte and Cozad. Caro and Denny eventually returned to North Platte where they lived for the next 10 years. Caro was active at the North Platte Berean Church teaching Sunday school, helping with Awana and participating in Bible studies. She was also very active in the North Platte Christian Women's Club. Later, Caro and Denny moved to Lincoln where they were members of the Lincoln Berean Church. Caro enjoyed selling Avon and participating in the Lincoln chapter of the Christian Women's Club. Caro and Denny were in a bowling league together and had many friends with whom they enjoyed playing cards and games. Caro had a generous spirit and never missed an opportunity to welcome people into her home for as long as they needed to stay. In their retirement, Caro and Denny spent several years with RVICS (Roaming Volunteers in Christ Service). They traveled across the country together using their talents to serve others while making many long-time friendships. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Dennis Campbell. Caro leaves behind her loving family, including daughters, Shelly (Marty) Cecil of Kremmling, Colorado, and Christel (Tedd) Burgason of Lincoln; her son, Curtis Campbell of Lincoln; grandchildren, Holly Cecil, Brook (Rory) Menhennett, Emma (Bradley) Shaner, Abby (Kramer) Erb, Molly Campbell and Matthew Campbell; her brother, Eddie (Marcia) Overton of McCook; her sisters, Cherie (Jerry) Armagost of Cozad and Sharyn (Geoffrey) Mischke of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Maranatha Camp and Retreat Center, https://maranathacamp.org/. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the North Platte Berean Church, 202 West 8th Street. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
North Platte Berean Church
202 West 8th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
When I was going through a difficult time in 1990 and needed to move, Caro called me one morning and said, “God has told me I need to help you find a place to live. Today.” I told her I couldn’t argue with that!

She picked me up shortly and we began our search. Several “God things” happened during our search and God did indeed show me where I needed to live for the next three years during our search. Caro was a precious friend during the time she and Dennis lived in Lincoln and were in the Seekers Sunday school class. She was in tune with her Savior then and is now.

I have thought of her so many times. Shelly, Christel, and Curt please accept my deepest sympathies for your loss. You did have wonderful parents! May the Holy Spirit console you as only He can.

Linda Becher Hansen
Linda Becher Hansen
Friend
March 30, 2022
My condolences to the entire family. I will forever remember her kindness, generosity and welcoming spirit.
Cammie Greco-McNeil
March 26, 2022
Love you Aunt Caro so much. Thank you for choosing me to be your Flower Girl in your Wedding. My sincere sympathy to my wonderful cousins, Shelly, Christel and Curt and all who loved this sweet lady. Your Mother was a shining example of a true Christian woman who loved and supported everyone she met. I will never forget her.
Cindy Ellis
March 24, 2022
Sorry for the loss of your Mom
Ken Lauer
March 24, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Caro was an important part of my life. She was the Beginners Superintendent at the Berean Church when I was in high school. She invited myself to help in the department of the preschool and kindergarten age. After I was married to Paul, I continued working with her and eventually became the head of the Beginners when she stepped down. I did this for 35 years and always thought of her when teaching these little ones to love the Lord. We both loved seeing her in the spring and summer months when she would return to NP. She was a good friend. We will miss her dearly, but know she is in Heaven seeing Jesus.
Paul & Connie Huebner
Friend
March 22, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Love you all and am praying for your healing! She will be missed! Loved her!
Cindy Hall
Friend
March 21, 2022
