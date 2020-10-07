Carobell Bartman, 101, of North Platte, died Oct. 5, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Carobell was born Sept. 23, 1919, in Kearney to Clarence and Martha (Wagner) Mott. She grew up in Kearney and after graduating from high school, attended college for a year. She married Gilbert Gerald Bartman and they lived in Kearney until moving to North Platte in 1961. Carobell went to work cleaning houses until she and Gilbert bought Lions Cleaners. She worked until they closed the business in 1995. Carobell was an active member of Harvest Christian Fellowship. She enjoyed going on church retreats and loved watching TV and DVDs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; parents, Clarence and Martha Mott; and brother, Everett Mott. Carobell is survived by her children, Don Bartman, Rosemary (Harold) Grandy and Linda (Fay) Herndon, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Karen Herndon (Alan Sullivan), Todd (Alisha) Herndon and Amanda (Shane) Bishop; great-grandchildren, Britelahn and Javan Bishop, Taylor and Gunner Herndon and Harper Sullivan; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Harvest Christian Fellowship. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be before the service at the church. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2020.