Carol J. McAlhaney, 79, of Blair, passed away from COVID-19 on March 3, 2021, at UNMC in Omaha. Carol McAlhaney was born March 7, 1941, to Renold and Sarah Dutton of Anselmo. Carol graduated from Imperial High School and went on to receive accolades from McCook Community College in interior design. Carol was an active part of her community, a member of the Methodist Church and had a very strong faith in our savior Jesus Christ. Carol was also an active member in the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Auxiliary Club, and worked for 10 years in the Blair Community Schools System and 15 years at the Blair Community Hospital before retiring. Carol loved to do art and crafts projects and was an amazing cook. In her younger years, she enjoyed golf and bowling. She will be missed but never forgotten. She was preceded in death by Dick Dutton, Marlene Raymond and Doug Dutton. Carol is survived by her children, David (Annie) McAlhaney and granddaughter, Isabella, of Chicago, John McAlhaney of Blair, Kathy (Troy Truitt) McAlhaney of Varnville, South Carolina, Misty (Greg) Graeve and grandson, Gage, and granddaughters, Waren and Kate, of Missouri Valley, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church Home, Blair First United Methodist Church, blairumc.org
and Blair Community Schools Foundation, blairschoolsfoundation.org
. Service for immediate family and close friends will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at First United Methodist Church, 1656 Colfax, Blair. Service will be livestreamed via a link that will be available on the Campbell Aman Funeral Home Website on Carol's Tribute Page.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2021.