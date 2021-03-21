Menu
Carrol Roy Hiatt Sr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Carrol Roy Hiatt Sr., 82, of North Platte, passed away on March 20, 2021, at Centennial Park. He was born on April 8, 1938, to Melvin and Irene (Clouse) Hiatt in Bartley at the family home. His mother passed away shortly after childbirth. His grandmother adopted and raised him and his twin sister, Carolyn. The family operated a blacksmith shop in Bartley, and that's where he loved to be, watching and helping his uncles build and fix things for local farmers. Carrol attended Bartley grade school and then went to St. John's Military School in Salina, Kansas. He enjoyed playing basketball there and he was sent to Fort Riley to be a sharpshooter. At a dance, he met the love of his life, Joan Johnston. They got married on July 14, 1957, and called North Platte home. Always mechanically inclined, he started Carrol's Repair as a side business in a one-car railroad-tie built garage that still stands today. In 1958, he started working at Western Motors Oldsmobile-Cadillac dealership in North Platte. He loved working there, knew the cars inside and out, and was a member of the prestigious Oldsmobile Cadillac Service Guild. There he learned paint and bodywork, and helped run their Diamond T tow truck. In 1972, the North Platte JC Penny Auto Center opened up at the mall and he worked there until 1980, when he hired on at the Union Pacific Railroad, from which he retired. During all of these years, he always ran Carrol's Repair and Used Cars. He always looked forward to the yearly Nebraskaland Days Antique Car Parade. His 1930 Chevrolet roadster pickup was a staple in the parades ever since Nebraskaland Days came to North Platte in 1968. Carrol loved the Bible, especially the promises that Revelation 21:1-4 foretells for the future. So in 2016, he became a baptized member as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He truly loved people, his congregation, and his loyal customers over the many years as a business owner. He will be missed by family, friends and all of his four-legged family. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents; parents; wife, Joan Hiatt; son, Carrol Hiatt Jr.; and his twin sister, Carolyn Pinault. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, JoAnn K. Hiatt; grandson, Matthew Hiatt; great-granddaughter, Harper Powers; brothers, Joel (Holley) Hiatt of North Platte, Harbor Stanton of Alaska; sisters, Jacqueline (Herb) Kelly of North Platte and Sandra Snyder of Westminster, Colorado. Special thanks to Centennial Park for caring so well for him the short time he was there. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the worldwide work of Jehovah's Witnesses and Paws-itive Partners in North Platte. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Cremation was chosen and a virtual memorial service will be at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, April 3, via Zoom with a picture and video presentation beginning at 12:45 p.m. Zoom Information: 849-9506-8447, meeting passcode: 224455. For more information on how to join, contact Matt Hiatt or Carpenter Memorial Chapel. You are also able to listen by telephone using KH conference: 308-221-3002, pin number 246473. Memorial book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 29 to April 2, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Memorial service
12:45p.m.
via zoom
Zoom Information: 849-9506-8447-meeting passcode: 224455, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carrol will be missed dearly. I have worked for him well over 25 years. He has been a great person to work for and a true friend. My heart felt sympathy goes out to all his family. Especially Jo Ann and Matthew.
Jeff Smith
April 3, 2021
Carrol was a good friend for over 40 years . Will miss him .
Verlin Goforth
Friend
April 2, 2021
I did the advertising for the JCPenney Auto Center when Carrol worked there. He was a wonderful
person and everyone he met became a friend for life.
Carolyn Grady
Coworker
April 1, 2021
Carrol and I were childhood friends in Bartley. He built a go cart that was the envy of all the kids in town. This probably started his career as a mechanic. My sympathies to the family.
Alan Smith
March 28, 2021
Carrol was thought of as a for life, highly regarded, highly appreciated, highly respected, member of the Western Motors family. Rest in peace good man.
Rodger V. Schneider
March 26, 2021
Sorry to hear this news. Praying for peace for your family.
Bill Negley
March 26, 2021
To the Carrol Hiatt Family. My thoughts and Prayers for you during this difficult time. God Bless You.
G. Keith Richardson
Friend
March 25, 2021
Hiatt family-so very sorry to hear of your loss. Thoughts and Prayers for your entire family!
Afton and Sharon Cash
March 25, 2021
So sorry for the family he going to b missed a great man and he would always make u lough at the shop love the Gutierrez family.
Ruben T Gutierrez
March 24, 2021
To the Hiatt Family, so sorry for your loss. your Dad , Grand Dad was truley one of a kind...he was good friends with my Dad Ed Schaeffer, and he was very instrumental in the repair of several of my family's car problems... I always enjoyed visiting with him at work or when we encountered each other away from work...also enjoyed Carrol Jr. Again So sorry for your loss he was a good person...he will be missed and is probably already so... R I. P. brother...it's been good knowing you and your family...
Mark & Sheryl Schaeffer
Coworker
March 24, 2021
Carroll was a very good friend ! Will miss seeing him ! Prayers for the family!
Ed And Carolyn Henry
March 24, 2021
I'm so very sorry for the loss of Carroll. My parents knew him for many years. Sending healing prayers and thoughts to get through this difficult time.
Vicki Schoenwald
March 23, 2021
My condolences, My thoughts & prayers are with you. Linda Brown
Linda Brown
March 22, 2021
Carrol was my boss at JC Penny Auto Center I learned a lot from him I still think of him when I get ready to do something in my shop he taught me. Sorry for your loss he was a good man.
Scott Correll
March 22, 2021
Carrol worked on our cars and pickups for many many years this truly was a family business they were very hardworking family...may you Rest In Peace Carrol...
Dennis and Trudy Brosius
March 21, 2021
So very sorry to hear that Carroll has passed! May you feel the love and prayers from family and friends! We are holding you close in our prayers.
Kent & Robin Brown
March 21, 2021
My sympathy to all the family.
Debbie Radcliffe
March 21, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Brenda Dimmitt
March 21, 2021
