Carrol Roy Hiatt Sr., 82, of North Platte, passed away on March 20, 2021, at Centennial Park. He was born on April 8, 1938, to Melvin and Irene (Clouse) Hiatt in Bartley at the family home. His mother passed away shortly after childbirth. His grandmother adopted and raised him and his twin sister, Carolyn. The family operated a blacksmith shop in Bartley, and that's where he loved to be, watching and helping his uncles build and fix things for local farmers. Carrol attended Bartley grade school and then went to St. John's Military School in Salina, Kansas. He enjoyed playing basketball there and he was sent to Fort Riley to be a sharpshooter. At a dance, he met the love of his life, Joan Johnston. They got married on July 14, 1957, and called North Platte home. Always mechanically inclined, he started Carrol's Repair as a side business in a one-car railroad-tie built garage that still stands today. In 1958, he started working at Western Motors Oldsmobile-Cadillac dealership in North Platte. He loved working there, knew the cars inside and out, and was a member of the prestigious Oldsmobile Cadillac Service Guild. There he learned paint and bodywork, and helped run their Diamond T tow truck. In 1972, the North Platte JC Penny Auto Center opened up at the mall and he worked there until 1980, when he hired on at the Union Pacific Railroad, from which he retired. During all of these years, he always ran Carrol's Repair and Used Cars. He always looked forward to the yearly Nebraskaland Days Antique Car Parade. His 1930 Chevrolet roadster pickup was a staple in the parades ever since Nebraskaland Days came to North Platte in 1968. Carrol loved the Bible, especially the promises that Revelation 21:1-4 foretells for the future. So in 2016, he became a baptized member as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He truly loved people, his congregation, and his loyal customers over the many years as a business owner. He will be missed by family, friends and all of his four-legged family. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents; parents; wife, Joan Hiatt; son, Carrol Hiatt Jr.; and his twin sister, Carolyn Pinault. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, JoAnn K. Hiatt; grandson, Matthew Hiatt; great-granddaughter, Harper Powers; brothers, Joel (Holley) Hiatt of North Platte, Harbor Stanton of Alaska; sisters, Jacqueline (Herb) Kelly of North Platte and Sandra Snyder of Westminster, Colorado. Special thanks to Centennial Park for caring so well for him the short time he was there. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the worldwide work of Jehovah's Witnesses and Paws-itive Partners in North Platte. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Cremation was chosen and a virtual memorial service will be at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, April 3, via Zoom with a picture and video presentation beginning at 12:45 p.m. Zoom Information: 849-9506-8447, meeting passcode: 224455. For more information on how to join, contact Matt Hiatt or Carpenter Memorial Chapel. You are also able to listen by telephone using KH conference: 308-221-3002, pin number 246473. Memorial book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 29 to April 2, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2021.