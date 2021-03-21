To the Hiatt Family, so sorry for your loss. your Dad , Grand Dad was truley one of a kind...he was good friends with my Dad Ed Schaeffer, and he was very instrumental in the repair of several of my family's car problems... I always enjoyed visiting with him at work or when we encountered each other away from work...also enjoyed Carrol Jr. Again So sorry for your loss he was a good person...he will be missed and is probably already so... R I. P. brother...it's been good knowing you and your family...

Mark & Sheryl Schaeffer Coworker March 24, 2021