Aunt Cathy was like my second mom, during my childhood I think I was at their house as much as I was at my own. She was a super wonder woman, was always there to listen, had many a band aide, and was always ready after a softball game with Uncle Jim to take us to Snow White. We also had to of been the best packed people to hit the interstate lakes, I loved it all. I recently had enjoyed the talks we had not long but each month when her and Leigh Anne would come out. She will be missed! Love to you all.

Lori Keifer Family November 25, 2020