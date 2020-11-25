Catherine A. ( Boyle) Henry Catherine A. (Boyle) Henry, 81, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 24, 2020, at Great Plains Health. She was born Jan. 18, 1939, to John and Beatrice (Hoatson) Boyle in Sutherland. She grew up on the family farm south of Sutherland and attended school in Paxton, graduating from Paxton High School. After graduating from high school, Cathy moved to North Platte and was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. Cathy married James L. Henry on May 12, 1962, in Paxton. To this union five children were born, Mark, Susan, Jo, Brenda and Leigh Anne. Jim and Cathy made their home in North Platte. Cathy was a homemaker raising her five children and later working at Kmart, Kids Korner Daycare and then her own in-home day care. The loves of Cathy's life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, also being Grandma Cathy to the many children she babysat and helped raise. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; brother, Robert Boyle; sisters, Louise Connolly and Frances Macke; and a son-in-law, Kelly Smith. She is survived by her children, son, Mark (Teresa) Henry; daughters, Susan (Kent) Kugler, Jo Smith, Brenda McClellen and Leigh Anne Henry; grandsons, Derek Smith, Ryan (Haley) Smith, Jacob (Shelby Madsen) McClellen; granddaughters, Megan (Marcus) Doughty, Cassi (Tyler) Corey, Sarah (Jeff) Soula, Selena (Christian) Myers, Jennifer (Tyler Heglin) McClellen and Emma Henry; great-grandchildren Parker, Riley, Emerson and Jack Doughty, Benjamin and Sadie Soula; and many nieces and nephews and family. Online condolences may be directed to carpentermemorial.com
. Memorials may be made to the family and designated at a later date. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, with rosary prior to service. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation and book signing will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those who cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.