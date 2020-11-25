Menu
Search
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Catherine Henry
1939 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1939
DIED
November 24, 2020
Catherine A. ( Boyle) Henry Catherine A. (Boyle) Henry, 81, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 24, 2020, at Great Plains Health. She was born Jan. 18, 1939, to John and Beatrice (Hoatson) Boyle in Sutherland. She grew up on the family farm south of Sutherland and attended school in Paxton, graduating from Paxton High School. After graduating from high school, Cathy moved to North Platte and was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. Cathy married James L. Henry on May 12, 1962, in Paxton. To this union five children were born, Mark, Susan, Jo, Brenda and Leigh Anne. Jim and Cathy made their home in North Platte. Cathy was a homemaker raising her five children and later working at Kmart, Kids Korner Daycare and then her own in-home day care. The loves of Cathy's life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, also being Grandma Cathy to the many children she babysat and helped raise. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; brother, Robert Boyle; sisters, Louise Connolly and Frances Macke; and a son-in-law, Kelly Smith. She is survived by her children, son, Mark (Teresa) Henry; daughters, Susan (Kent) Kugler, Jo Smith, Brenda McClellen and Leigh Anne Henry; grandsons, Derek Smith, Ryan (Haley) Smith, Jacob (Shelby Madsen) McClellen; granddaughters, Megan (Marcus) Doughty, Cassi (Tyler) Corey, Sarah (Jeff) Soula, Selena (Christian) Myers, Jennifer (Tyler Heglin) McClellen and Emma Henry; great-grandchildren Parker, Riley, Emerson and Jack Doughty, Benjamin and Sadie Soula; and many nieces and nephews and family. Online condolences may be directed to carpentermemorial.com. Memorials may be made to the family and designated at a later date. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, with rosary prior to service. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation and book signing will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those who cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101
Nov
28
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Nov
30
Burial
1:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
, Maxwell, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Aunt Cathy was like my second mom, during my childhood I think I was at their house as much as I was at my own. She was a super wonder woman, was always there to listen, had many a band aide, and was always ready after a softball game with Uncle Jim to take us to Snow White. We also had to of been the best packed people to hit the interstate lakes, I loved it all. I recently had enjoyed the talks we had not long but each month when her and Leigh Anne would come out. She will be missed! Love to you all.
Lori Keifer
Family
November 25, 2020