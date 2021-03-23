Cecil Henry Jacobson, 93, formerly of North Platte, died March 17, 2021. Cecil was born in Newman Grove on March 4, 1928, to Martin and Martha Jacobson, the youngest of six children, five boys and one girl, all of who preceded him in death. He graduated from Albion High School, Wayne State Teachers College and earned a master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colorado. He coached track, basketball and football for many years and refereed many ball games. He taught industrial arts for 39 years, including at both Adams and Madison Junior High Schools in North Platte. He built 48 homes and remodeled many local homes in his spare time. He was married to Margaret Louise Larson, the love of his life, for 72 years. They had four children but endured the tragic loss of two babies: a daughter, Jodi Jean, and a son, Henry. Together, Margaret and Cecil raised daughters, Sonja and Sigurid. He was a pivotal influence in the lives of his three grandchildren, Amy Duey (Peterson), Lynsey Orr (Hayen) and Matthew Hayen, who experienced so many adventures with a kind and patient grandfather. His six great-grandchildren were blessed to have him in their lives, sharing his love and wisdom as only a great-grandfather can do. He enjoyed attending the games and other activities of those grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Henry "Hank" Orr, Haley and Harley Orr, Hope Orr and Maryn and Morgyn Hayen. They shared fun times at the Jacobson's cabin at Lake McConaughy, where they went fishing, water skiing, swimming and had other adventures. Anyone who knew Cecil quickly learned that he was a man of many talents and hobbies, and he was seldom found not doing something "he loved and enjoyed." He was an avid hunter and fisherman, bringing home venison, duck, quail, goose, pheasant, wild turkey and lots of fish. He was a master woodcarver, and his artistic works will long be a testament to the many hours spent creating them and they will be cherished by all of us. He was also involved in community clubs in North Platte, where he and Margaret lived for 57 years, before moving to Colorado. Cecil was a dedicated church member, a man of great faith, helping to establish Messiah Lutheran Church in North Platte. He was loved and respected by the community, his former students and fellow church members, and all could count on Cecil to share his wonderful sense of humor and great smile. He was patient and kind, yet could be a tough teacher when it was needed, and was not afraid to be honest with his family, friends, and community. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him or called him a friend. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Larson) Jacobson; daughters, Sonja Hayen, Sigurid Hansen (Peterson); grandchildren, Lynsey Orr (Hayen), Matthew (Lee Ann) Hayen and Amy (Dan) Duey; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Per Cecil's wishes, no services are planned at this time.
My heart goes out to you and prayers to heaven. Cherish the memories
Dorothy Stoner
March 29, 2021
He was a wonderful man,loved his classes,so very sorry for your loss.
Maurice O Foust
March 28, 2021
This gentleman is a great HS memory for me. RIP Mr. Jacobson!
Gary craig
March 26, 2021
Such great memories of your dad Sonja. Always so helpful when I used to sub and loved crossing paths with him and your mom. Greeted with a big smile and something witty. One of my favorite people! I don´t doubt that you have bushels of wonderful memories!
Wayne and Mitzi Mueller
March 25, 2021
We will all miss you Cecil from North Platte Woodcarvers. Rest In Peace .
Tom Gilbert North Platte Woodcarvers
March 25, 2021
Thoughts are with him, was a good teacher,Madison 1977-78 for me.
Mat Fhuere
March 24, 2021
One of bvb the best men and teachers I ever knew. I have N tremendous respect for him
Robert McFarland
March 24, 2021
Greatest teacher I ever had still use stuff he taught me
Fred foster
March 24, 2021
Remembering Cecil with the North Platte Woodcarvers, he was full of humor and had great talent. Chip carving was easier with a good teacher. We have great memories of his time with us.
Warmest thoughts,
North Platte Woodcarvers Club
Tom and Becky Gilbert
March 24, 2021
God be with you in this time sorrow. I had Mr. J. as a shop teacher and he was very good. God rest his soul.
Leo Ridgway
March 24, 2021
So sorry to read about Cecil's death - I have fond memories of him teaching industrial arts & remember him as being such a patient man with us girls in his class - it was the first time most of us were working with power tools. One of my favorite teachers from Madison Jr. High.
Janna K Kuklis
March 24, 2021
I wanted to offer my sincere condolences to Margaret and family. "Jake" was my godfather and together, he and Margaret were strong friends to my parents, Boyd and Jan Gentry. He was so loved by so many, and had a wonderful life. I will always remember his distinctive voice and welcoming smile.
Elaine (Gentry) Mardis
March 24, 2021
Whenever I visited in North Platte, there was always the stop to visit with Mr. Jacobson. Yes, he was always Mr. M\Jacobson to me after 62 years. We would always discuss his Norwegian heritage as well as sharing my experiences living in Norway. The discussions always turned to his time as my teacher in wood and metal shop. I really enjoyed our long visits, and I still have the carved golf ball that was a Norwegian troll. May he have fair winds and following seas on his next portion of life's voyage. Maybe, Valhalla will be one of his ports of call.
Duane Andre; CDR, USN (ret)
March 24, 2021
Cecil Jacobson shaped the lives of many boys and girls that were educated and impacted by his legacy of having him as an Industrial Arts educator. Here are a few things that I remember of having Cecil Jacobson as an educator at Madison Junior High.
This was a man that taught me how.....
to forge cold steel and tempered it to create a cold chisel.
to shape wrought iron to create a name sign that still hangs at my parent´s house.
to weld steel and create a goal for PE soccer class before soccer was cool.
to take cherry wood to form it into a lamp that still exists today after 50 years
to use the lathe to create bowls from laminating wood together that still exist.
to budget for a project with the limited money that we had for a project.
to draft an idea on paper and bring it to life, which is my profession for the last 50 years.
to be exchanged out to Home Economics class and learning how to cook, sew and wash for a couple of weeks.
to learn discipline and respect in the classroom. A gentle persuasion could appear if you were not attentive his instructions.
My life was impacted by Cecil in so many ways and is one of those Educators that will always be fondly remembered for what he taught me how by Cecil Jacobson as a young teenager.
Our prayers will be with you as a family during this time.
With much Respect,
Dean Haynes
Madison Junior High 1970-1973
Dean Haynes
March 24, 2021
Our prayers are with the entire family, we were so blessed to be his neighbors for many years. If I ever needed help he was there. RIP Jake
Glen and Dayna Weaver
March 23, 2021
What a great man Jake was. I always knew that the students from Jake's class that came to me at the high school were ready to work in the shop. I always looked up to him. R.I.P. Jake!
Tony Glenn
March 23, 2021
He was a great man had him for shop class and worked with him when building Madison jr high , I got to sweep up saw dust while he was finish carpenter in library
Ray Chrisman
March 23, 2021
Our condolences to the family.
"Jake" as a lot of students called him, had a presence about him that leads me to believe that any student that walk the halls of the school will remember him fondly and with the utmost respect. I certainly do!
Don & Jody Isabell
March 23, 2021
He was an awesome teacher he had my brothers in shop I was a class mate to sigurid at Madison always had a smile in the hallway my deepest sympathy to you and your families