Cecil Henry Jacobson, 93, formerly of North Platte, died March 17, 2021. Cecil was born in Newman Grove on March 4, 1928, to Martin and Martha Jacobson, the youngest of six children, five boys and one girl, all of who preceded him in death. He graduated from Albion High School, Wayne State Teachers College and earned a master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colorado. He coached track, basketball and football for many years and refereed many ball games. He taught industrial arts for 39 years, including at both Adams and Madison Junior High Schools in North Platte. He built 48 homes and remodeled many local homes in his spare time. He was married to Margaret Louise Larson, the love of his life, for 72 years. They had four children but endured the tragic loss of two babies: a daughter, Jodi Jean, and a son, Henry. Together, Margaret and Cecil raised daughters, Sonja and Sigurid. He was a pivotal influence in the lives of his three grandchildren, Amy Duey (Peterson), Lynsey Orr (Hayen) and Matthew Hayen, who experienced so many adventures with a kind and patient grandfather. His six great-grandchildren were blessed to have him in their lives, sharing his love and wisdom as only a great-grandfather can do. He enjoyed attending the games and other activities of those grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Henry "Hank" Orr, Haley and Harley Orr, Hope Orr and Maryn and Morgyn Hayen. They shared fun times at the Jacobson's cabin at Lake McConaughy, where they went fishing, water skiing, swimming and had other adventures. Anyone who knew Cecil quickly learned that he was a man of many talents and hobbies, and he was seldom found not doing something "he loved and enjoyed." He was an avid hunter and fisherman, bringing home venison, duck, quail, goose, pheasant, wild turkey and lots of fish. He was a master woodcarver, and his artistic works will long be a testament to the many hours spent creating them and they will be cherished by all of us. He was also involved in community clubs in North Platte, where he and Margaret lived for 57 years, before moving to Colorado. Cecil was a dedicated church member, a man of great faith, helping to establish Messiah Lutheran Church in North Platte. He was loved and respected by the community, his former students and fellow church members, and all could count on Cecil to share his wonderful sense of humor and great smile. He was patient and kind, yet could be a tough teacher when it was needed, and was not afraid to be honest with his family, friends, and community. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him or called him a friend. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Larson) Jacobson; daughters, Sonja Hayen, Sigurid Hansen (Peterson); grandchildren, Lynsey Orr (Hayen), Matthew (Lee Ann) Hayen and Amy (Dan) Duey; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Per Cecil's wishes, no services are planned at this time.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 23, 2021.