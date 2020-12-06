On Nov. 23, 2020, Charlene Joyce (Baumbach) Berg, loving wife and sister, outstanding mother, and good friend to many, passed away at the age of 87 in San Jose, California. Charlene was born to Ruby and Victor Baumbach in a small town by the name of North Platte on Sept. 6, 1933. She was raised with her younger sister, Toninette, during the Great Depression. Times were hard, but Charlene was always proud of her roots and enjoyed going to school. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1951, and, later that year, attended BIOLA University in Los Angeles, California. In 1952, Charlene married her high school sweetheart, Lowell Berg, in North Platte. To this union were born three sons Michael Steven and twins, Rodney James and Robert Eugene and one daughter, Cynthia Jayne Holbert. Charlene raised her family with her deep belief in faith and Christian values, taking them weekly to the First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. Charlene put immense value on education and was grateful for the opportunities she had for advancing hers. Pursuing her passion for teaching, she returned to college, attending San Jose State while raising her family of four. Charlene graduated summa cum laude and earned two master's degrees, one in education and one in instructional technology. Charlene began her teaching career in the Franklin McKinley School District, where she would later become the principal of Seven Trees Elementary School. She was highly respected by her students and colleagues. Family was very important to Charlene and she had her favorite traditions: road trips to Nebraska, the Salton Sea, Sierra Foothills and Reno trips to play slot machines. But most of all she enjoyed hosting family gatherings and always had Halloween dinner with apple cider and pizza ready for her grandchildren. After retirement, Charlene enjoyed working with the Villa Montalvo Service Group planning many fundraisers for the Montalvo Arts Center. She served two years as president and made many wonderful friends along the way as they planned Mother's Day Champagne Brunch and Yuletide Marketplace, just to name a few fundraisers. She also looked forward to her weekly Bible study breakfast group. Charlene and Toni both enjoyed finding antique treasures together and they sold their items in Sacramento at a shop. Charlene also continued to write throughout the years. The family looked forward to her yearly Christmas letters. Recently she had been writing a family memory and genealogy book. She taught us strength, loyalty and compassion as she cared for Lowell for many years before his passing in 2018. Charlene was a woman of rare grace and it was obvious in everything she did and everyone she met. She was a truly beautiful woman and we will miss her dearly. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Charlene during her last days and also a heartfelt thank-you to family and friends who have shared their condolences. Memorials are suggested to Savannah Station Therapeutic Riding Program, P.O. Box 852084, Yukon, OK 73085 or at savannahstation.org
. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Ruby Baumbach; and her loving husband of 65 years, Lowell. Charlene is survived by her sons, Michael Steven and twins, Rodney James and Robert Eugene; daughter, Cynthia Jayne Holbert; daughters-in-law, Lori and Patti Berg; sons-in-law, Jeffrey Holbert and Sofian The; grandchildren, Christopher and Daniel Berg (Cesia and Sarai), Lindsey Berg MacLean (Matthew), Amber Kassees Berg (Frank), Brandon (Krystal), Cameron and Scott Holbert; seven great-grandchildren, Kai, Cy and Finn Berg, Sadie and Daniel Berg Jr. and Johnny and Jacob Kassees; sister, Toninette Swanson; as well as several nieces and nephews. Private family services were at Los Gatos Memorial Park.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2020.