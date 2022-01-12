Charlie Clair "Chuck" Holmes, 85, of Hershey, passed away peacefully with family at his side, on Jan. 9, 2022, due to complications from Parkinson's. He had placed his trust in Christ at an early age and is now with his Savior in heaven in a fully restored body. Charlie was the youngest of 11 children and was born in a sod house in the Sandhills of Loup County on March 12, 1936. After a short stint in the Army, he attended Kearney State College where he got his degree in elementary education and met his future wife, Joyce. They were married on June 3, 1967, and had three children. In 1969, Charlie and his wife moved to Hershey where he had accepted a position as the elementary principal. After six years, Charlie returned solely to the classroom, teaching fifth and sixth grade. He retired from teaching in 1998 but stayed involved in the school community as a member of the Hershey Teammates program. Charlie was also active in the Hershey community. He and his wife were one of six families who helped start the Hershey Baptist Church in 1979. One of his roles at the church was as the commander of the AWANA Club that met on Wednesday nights. Many children in the Hershey area were a part of and benefited from this program. Charlie was passionate about pointing children to the Lord and he continued that role for 34 years. He joined the Hershey Lion's Club in 1970 and helped with the Fall Festival parade for many years. He was also a member of American Legion Post No. 279 where he had served as chaplain for several years. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Bradley; his parents, Arthur and Lucy; brothers, Otho, Maurice, Hank, Art and George; and sisters, Agnes, Myra, Helen and Hazel. Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Joyce of Hershey; daughters, Sherilyn (Sam) Park of Omaha and Rhonda Holmes of Lincoln; his two treasured grandchildren, Claremarie and Camden Park, both of Omaha; sister, Edith Dilsaver of Wichita, Kansas; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department, Hershey Teammates program or HersheyBaptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Burial with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Hershey Baptist Church. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m., with family receiving friends 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 12, 2022.