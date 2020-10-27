Cheryl Sue (White) Roblyer of Burwell passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Oct. 20, 2020, after a short bout with cancer. Her generous, loving, sweet and good-natured spirit will live on in the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure to know her. Cheryl Sue White was born the fifth oldest of 11 children on July 28, 1948, in Sargent, to Kenneth Orville White and Lillian Mae Leibert. She attended school in Sargent and graduated in 1968. Cheryl married Jim at St. John Lutheran Church in Burwell on Nov. 30, 1968. Jim left to serve in the Navy during Vietnam shortly after their wedding, and Cheryl lived in Lincoln and attended hair school in his absence. In May 1971, they made their home in North Platte, where they lived until 2015. Cheryl wore many hats during the time she and Jim lived in North Platte, and after their retirement and move to Burwell in 2015. She worked most recently as the executive secretary of the North Platte Public Library where she served the public for 33 years before retiring. She worked at the Taylor Public Library from 2015 until September of 2020 as well. She served on the Republican Valley Library Board for many years and served on the State Board for the Blind and Handicapped for 12 years. She and Jim were members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in North Platte, where Cheryl served on the board of finance. After moving to Burwell, they continued to worship at St. John Lutheran Church. Cheryl was a prayer chain member and a prayer warrior with both fellowships. Cheryl loved music, especially The Beach Boys and The Bee Gees, and shared her love of music with her children and grandchildren. Her children never knew a time when she didn't have music on in the house. On one particular road trip with her granddaughters and great-niece, the speakers in Cheryl's car were blown out by blasting her favorite Bee Gee's song, "Tragedy." Cheryl's lead foot was a source of much discussion and laughter amongst her family, prompting Killian to quip, "I'm pretty sure Grandma can get from Burwell to Kearney in 30 minutes." Cheryl loved being a mom, but she cherished being a grandma to Jessamyn, Madison and Killian (and Jaylee, of course, who called her "Grandma Aunt Cheryl"), and embraced her "grandsons-in-law," Colby and Hunter as her own. She attended nearly every choir concert, band concert, quiz bowl competition, Grandparents Day celebration, Christmas program, speech meet, one-act play, musical, soccer game and award night through the years. A trip to see her grandchildren was never long in her eyes. Cheryl also became an advocate for autism during this chapter of her life. She was enjoying watching grandson Killian learn to drive in the months before her passing, and was looking forward to the wedding of Madison and Hunter. She loved visiting with friends Jack and Mary Lee Nichols and Gary and Joyce Kuhlman, often having them over for a wild game of Sequence that could go on into the late hours of the night. She loved to garden and bird-watch and enjoyed the fresh air on her patio or porch. She bowled in a bowling league in North Platte for many years. She was an avid reader and encouraged her children and grandchildren to read from an early age. She had a great sense of humor but was known to roll her eyes so far back in her head that she caught a glimpse of her brain when her family used the "colorful" language she didn't approve of. Cheryl will be deeply missed by her family and friends, and the mark she made on this Earth will never go unnoticed by those who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lillian Leibert White; brother, Gary White Sr.; sister, Diane VanHouten; and brother, Billy White. She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Jason (Stacie) of Burwell; granddaughter, Madison Roblyer (Hunter Bosard) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter, Jill (Rory) Kostman and grandson Killian of Cozad; granddaughter, Jessamyn (Colby) Johnson of Ogallala; great-niece and favorite child, Jaylee Shaner of Hershey; brothers Danny (Karen) White of Sargent, Keith White of Columbus, Robert (Sharon) White of Kearney, Ronald (Suzi) White of Franklin, New Hampshire, Bradley White of Sargent and Jerry White of Ord; sister, Rhonda (Dennis) Peterson of Burwell; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and close family friends and "adopted" family. Memorials are suggested to Noah's Ark Daycare at St. John Lutheran Church in Burwell and the Burwell Volunteer Fire Department. Services will be at a later date due to current health measures for COVID-19. Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2020.