Cheryll Kay Peterson, 69, of Arnold, passed away Dec. 16, 2020, at Kearney Regional Hospital. She entered this world April 26, 1951, in Lexington, to Paul "Bub" and Geraldine (Robinson) Helmuth. She grew up on Redfern Table, south of Callaway, and attended District 113 School through eighth grade. She then attended the Ag High School in Curtis for one year before transferring to Lexington High School, from which she graduated in 1969. Cheryll was a 4-H member of the Redfern Rebels through her youth. She participated in both beef and horse shows. She also competed in rodeos, pole bending on her palomino, Jimmy Gold. Cheryll's first job off the farm, while in high school, was the Lexington Livestock Market, moving cattle to and from the pens and sale ring. She worked at the Snack Shack in Callaway for her mother-in-law in her early married days. She was a secretary at Arnold Schools for several years and office manager and bookkeeper at the Good Sam Care Center in Callaway. Her last job off the farm was Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg. Her most recent job was the manager of Hidden Valley Campground, where she was fondly known as "The Sheriff." Even though she spent many hours a day off the farm, her chores, animals, gardening and farm work were her daily passion. Cheryll was proud to be a farm girl all her life. She was a jack-of-all-trades on the farm A skill she proudly passed on to her only granddaughter, Devin. Cheryll was a second mother to her brother, Mitch, who was 11 years younger. She was her dad's right-hand man, which prepared her for life on the farm. In 1969, Cheryll married Loren D. Peterson and lived in Callaway, Redfern Table and Sumner before moving to Arnold to farm in 1973. In 1982, they moved to Powell Canyon Ranch where she lived until her death. To this union, two sons were born, James and Cory. They were the loves of her life. Cheryll loved to watch her sons, and later her grandkids, nieces and nephews, participate in school activities. She also enjoyed Cory's rodeo days, camping, caring for her farm animals and major league baseball, especially the New York Mets and Washington Nationals. In her younger days, she hunted deer. She loved sunrises, especially at the ranch, full moons, country music, flowers and the beach. Sunsets on the beach and the pelicans were her favorite and she traveled to Florida as often as she could to enjoy them. She loved all things Disney, but her trips to Walt Disney World with her sister, family, and friends were the high point of her Florida vacations. She visited so many times she had lost count of the number. If you needed tools or parts or anything, Cheryll was your go-to girl. Farm, livestock, house, or garden, she had what you needed or knew where to find it. Mama Cheryll was a no-nonsense kind of girl and could bring you to your senses with one look over her glasses or a tap of her cane if you were misbehaving. Cheryll will be missed but never forgotten. Memorials are suggested to the Tallin Church. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com
. Cheryll was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Loren D. of Arnold; sons, James of Central City and Cory (Mindy) of Arnold; grandchildren, Brandon of Lincoln, Josh of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Logan and Devin of Arnold; sister, Jeanne Malcom (Jim Metzger) of Cozad; brother, Mitch Helmuth of Cozad; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-dogs and friends. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Tallin Church, 41196 NE 40, Gothenburg, with the Rev. Dean Haidle officiating. Burial will be in the Tallin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the Arnold Funeral Home in Arnold. CDC and State of Nebraska guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2020.