Chestyne Katherine Davidson Chestyne Katherine "Tootie" Davidson, 90, of Maxwell, died March 21, 2021, at Centennial Park. Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, at the Maxwell Baptist Church. Inurnment will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Book signing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in entrusted with arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.