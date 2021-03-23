Chestyne Katherine Davidson Chestyne Katherine "Tootie" Davidson, 90, of Maxwell, died March 21, 2021, at Centennial Park. Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, at the Maxwell Baptist Church. Inurnment will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Book signing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.
She may have been a petite, but her heart was an extra large. We will miss you Aunt Tootie.
Shela & Jim Jackson
Family
March 28, 2021
Leslie, Peace and Prayers to you and your family! What a Beautiful lady your Mom was I will miss seeing her with you! I’m thinking of you friend! Love,Marcia ❤
Marcia Hinde
Friend
March 26, 2021
Tootie— aka Mrs. Davidson —always greeted me with a smile. Like all the moms in Orleans , she was a big part of our lives. She’ll be forever in our hearts. Hugs to all family and friends.
Susi Bennett- Schott
Friend
March 26, 2021
Sad to lose our friend Tootie, great memories of the Davidsons, from long ago in Alaska.
Larry Grigsby
Friend
March 26, 2021
I want to extend my sympathy to all the family. Tootie was always fun to visit with.
Raymond Herbert
Friend
March 25, 2021
God Bless You Tootsie!! Heaven will be getting an amazing woman!
Steve Gardner
Friend
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Tootie, Wayne and the whole family hold a special place in my heart. Happy trails!
Keny Wolzen
Friend
March 24, 2021
Penny, Leslie, and all your family, I'm so sorry to hear of Tootie's passing. It's so hard to say goodbye to a parent. I hope you find comfort in sharing memories of your wonderful mom. I remember her well. My thoughts and prayers are with you as you go through this time.
Fran Solomon
March 23, 2021
Deepest sympathies to the family of Tootie. I treasure our family memories and our Orleans memories and am sending hugs to all of you.
Dr. Linda Rodenbaugh
Friend
March 23, 2021
I remember she had the BEST French fries at the circle D!! Thinking of you!
Shellie Streff-Storz
Friend
March 22, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for the Davidson family
Chuck & Judy Bose
Friend
March 22, 2021
Going to miss seeing Tootie when you would bring her back to Orleans. Lots of great memories growing up next door.
David Davenport
Neighbor
March 22, 2021
I smile when I think of your mother and actually entire family. Many fond memories of the Davidson family. I’m very sorry for the loss of your mother. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Tuwanna (Quinn) Hammond
Tuwanna Hammond
Friend
March 22, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. My sympathy to Tootie's family.