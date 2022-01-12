Clint Cooper, 64, of Johnstown, Colorado, on Dec. 29, 2021, at UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Clint was born on Feb. 7, 1957, in Guthrie, Oklahoma. He was the third child born to Charles and Carol Cooper. Charles worked in the oil well industry and the family moved around quite a lot before settling in North Platte in 1968, where he worked for the U.S. Post Office. Clint attended grade school through high school in North Platte where he graduated in 1975. His first job was as a route driver for 7-Up soda. He then began working for Simon Contractors and would continue working for that company until his retirement in September 2018. In 1976, Clint married Brenda Lee and through that union became a father to Angela, Travis and Amber. Clint purchased his childhood home from his mother and moved his new family in. In his 21 years at Simon's North Platte office, he worked his way up to know every aspect of the asphalt industry. He took great pride in his work, evidenced by his thick photo album of every plant he personally set up. He sacrificed hobbies and personal time to work and gave his children an exemplary example of work ethic. In 1997, Clint transferred offices and moved to Scottsbluff where he met and fell in love with Mindi Corr. With their union, he became a father again, to Christopher and Joshua Corr. During this time he was able to slow down a little and enjoy more of life than just work. Clint and Mindi enjoyed golfing, camping and endless baseball games. They moved to Johnstown in 2006 into a home large enough for all of their family to come and stay with them and enjoy their mountain view. In March 2018, Clint needed open heart surgery and had to retire from Simon Contractors. He spent these last years doing as much as he could to make up for lost time with his family and his dogs. Clint was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and would do anything for his family. He was a dreamer and had plans for all of his children. Had any of them come true most would be retired from the Air Force by now, enjoying lunches at Shelby's restaurant and occasionally vacationing together at the expense of his lottery winnings. He was a kind man, a devoted brother and son, and he will be incredibly missed by all of those who had the privilege to know him. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Calvin Cooper; and brother, CA Cooper. Survivors include his wife, Mindi Cooper; five children, daughter, Angela Nesvara of North Platte; son, Travis (Kara) Lee of North Platte; daughter, Amber Yaw of Imperial; son, Christopher (Christina) Corr of Waverly; son, Joshua (Shelby) Corr of Windsor, Colorado; 14 grandchildren, Samantha Terry, Austin Nesvara, Dalton (Boo) Nesvara, Stephanie Lee, Zachary Lee, Mason Lee, Holden Hupfer, Tyce Lee, Taycee Lee, Remington Yaw, Jecca Yaw, Bodie Yaw, Brynnlee Corr and Harper Corr; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Wyatt and Kylor Terry, Owen, Hayden and Bentley Nesvara, and Braxton Nesvara; brother, Jerry Alvarez and special friend, Matt Feeney of Maxwell; sister-in-law, RoJean (Ken) Covington of North Platte; sister-in-law, Lynn (Rick) Harimon of Minatare; brother-in-law, Myron (Renee) Fertig of Gering, Colorado; and father-in-law, Wilber Fertig of Gering. Memorials are suggested to the Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association, Denver. Graveside services will be at a later date in Gering.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 12, 2022.