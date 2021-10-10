I am so sorry and send my heartfelt condolences to the family. I began with Merck as a 25 year old in 1991 and your dad was my mentor. He was such a kindhearted, thoughtful and gracious man and I learned from the best. One thing he told me, and I never forgot - "As a Merck representative, you are a guest in the office- and be sure to leave the close parking spots for the patients." And until last year when I retired with Merck, I never forgot to do that. Clint was one of a kind and I´m glad I reached out to him a few short years ago to just say "Hi." May you all find peace and healing from his passing.

Karen Merwin October 12, 2021