Connie Sue (Golden) Schiel, 66, of Omaha, formerly of North Platte, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Joseph's Villa Homecare & Hospice. Connie was born Sept. 2, 1954, to Billy Eugene and Gwendolyn Luree (Hoban) Golden in North Platte. Connie graduated in 1972 from North Platte. She attended community college and eventually earned a B.S. and a masters degree in special education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In her 20s, Connie moved to Los Angeles and worked at the Bank of America before returning to Nebraska to start a family. She took her daughters on many road trips to see the many places she had visited in her life. Connie moved to Omaha after her daughters were grown where she taught special education in Omaha Public Schools and helped raise her younger nephews and nieces. No matter the shenanigans of any of the kids, Connie would always take the fall with a big smile on her face. Her last big vacation was a 4,705-mile road trip that took her back past her old house in Anaheim and a ride on Disneyland's Space Mountain. The ride had a warning for heart patients, but Connie wasn't one to shy away from adventure. She rode that ride. They then headed up the 101 along the California Coast to San Francisco before heading back to Nebraska. It was a trip that her two nieces who went with her will never forget. Anyone that knew Connie knew that she would give them the shirt off of her back. Type 2 diabetes is a ravaging disease and the loneliness of a care facility during COVID-19 has been the undoing of many. Connie's will succumbed to this dual cruelty. Connie's words are more kind than some of the rest of the family, so she would just say "WEAR A MASK" to protect the vulnerable, especially her mom and dad. Connie's biggest regret is likely knowing that she is not there to answer the phone at 10:54 each day when it is time for the "Price is Right" showcase showdown with her 90-year old dad, Billy, and know which of them would win the prize. Hopefully someone will answer their phone when he calls them. Connie was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lola Luree Schiel; and her brother, John Golden. Connie is survived by her parents, Billy and Gwen; daughters, Danielle Schiel and grandson, Ashton Schiel and Andrea (Barry) George and grandchildren Dorian, Aiden and Adora George; sisters, Jodell (Tim) Shantz, Sugar (Jac) Thiessen and Lana (Mike Kelly) Golden; and many nephews and nieces, every single one of whom she treated like gold.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2020.