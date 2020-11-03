Cynthia Egle "Cindy" Nicholson, 73, of Colorado, passed away May 4, 2020, in Denver. Cindy was born June 24, 1946, to Virgil and Grace (Rasmussen) Egle in North Platte. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1964 and UNL in 1968 where she was a member of the Nebraska "Tassels." Cindy was an educator for over 30 years with Jefferson County Public Schools in Denver and later earned her master's degree. On June 29, 1985, Cindy married Greg Nicholson and they had their only child, Thomas. At the time of her death, Thomas stated, "My mother knew my fears, my joys, my aspirationsbut perhaps, most important of all, she knew how to make me smile." She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Greg of Arvada, Colorado; son, Thomas of Arvada; sister, Shannon Hassett of North Platte; niece, Tiffany (Clayton) Manning of North Platte; nephew, Ryan (Heather) Hassett, of Vermont; and other family and friends. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at First Christian Church. Face coverings are required. Inurnment will be at the North Platte Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.