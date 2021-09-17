Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
24 Entries
Mike and Family: We wish to express our deepest sympathy to you and your family for the loss of Cynthia. We know that she will be sincerely missed and we will pray for strength for you and your family in the coming days.
Gordon and Cathy Larson
Friend
September 28, 2021
Cynthia was a kind and generous person, full of love. Our sympathy and prayers go out to Mike and her family.
Jim & Michelle Kalin
September 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathies! My parents always had wonderful things to say about her and we know she will be missed.
Randy Clark
Acquaintance
September 21, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of Cynthia. She was a wonderful, beautiful lady, and a joy to be around. I especially enjoyed the time spent with her doing Cattlewomen activities. She will be missed by all her knew her. With Sympathy, Tammy & John Hansen
Tammy Hansen
Friend
September 21, 2021
To the Kelly Family !! My heart breaks for you all !! She was a beautiful Lady , kind and caring who loved her Family !! Hugs and prayers!!
Terry and Ada Hopken
Friend
September 21, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.Cynthia was a kind and caring person. A true lady. May you forever remember all the wonderful memories.
Pat and Diana Kallhoff
Family
September 21, 2021
Cynthia was very simply one of the finest ladies I have ever known. My sincere condolences to Mike and family.
Ronald Roberts
September 20, 2021
My deepest condolences on the loss of Cynthia. Wishing you smiles amid the tears as you remember the love and kindness she shared with everyone she met.
Tanya Kennedy (Zobel)
Friend
September 20, 2021
Mike, Our thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time.
mike and sherry polk
September 20, 2021
Mike & Family, We were so very sorry to hear about Cynthia. May God Bless and Comfort you in your loss. She was such a nice person & I can only imagine the void that will be left in your family with her gone. May the memories of all the good years you had with her give you comfort on the tough days. Our Loving Sympathy is with you all. Leo & Judy Dailey
LEO & JUDY DAILEY
Friend
September 19, 2021
Pat and Penny Thomas
September 19, 2021
My sincere condolences. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Sherry Wever
September 18, 2021
To Cynthia's family, I am so sorry for your loss. Not only will she be missed by all of you who loved her so much, but by Linden Court residents and staff. She was so bubbly and friendly to everyone here. I always enjoyed talking with Cynthia. I wish we could have spent more time together , but COVID kept us at a distance. I will keep you in my prayers.
Mary Hepburn
Friend
September 18, 2021
Prayers to the family!
Don & Jan Sears
September 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss Mike, Marcy, Dan & Tom. She was an amazing lady. Your family is in my prayers.
Lynn & Brenda Gant
Friend
September 18, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Mary Fisk
Acquaintance
September 18, 2021
My deepest sympathies Mike, Marcy, Dan & Tom. I always did like Cynthia, she was an amazing lady. Your family are in my prayers.
Sena McCoy
Friend
September 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Sherman & Kristine Forden
September 17, 2021
Mike, Dan, Marcy & Tom, Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Cynthia was such a kind and caring person to everyone. May God surround you in His peace.
Melanie & Dustin Stewart Family
September 17, 2021
Shot and I would like to extend our condolences to Mike and the entire Kelly families on the passing of Cynthia! May your memories sustain you through your grief and keep her close in your hearts! Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you! With deepest sympathy! Shot and Cindy Kenton
Shot & Cindy Kenton
Acquaintance
September 17, 2021
Our condolences to the Kelly family, so sorry for your loss. Lindy& Regina
Lindy Elson
Friend
September 17, 2021
Janice Hunter
September 17, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with you all. Cynthia was a dear friend and we are going to miss her so much May we all find peace and comfort in knowing she is the most beautiful angel in heaven now and she is pain-free. She was blessed a beautiful family! We love you all so much