To Cynthia's family, I am so sorry for your loss. Not only will she be missed by all of you who loved her so much, but by Linden Court residents and staff. She was so bubbly and friendly to everyone here. I always enjoyed talking with Cynthia. I wish we could have spent more time together , but COVID kept us at a distance. I will keep you in my prayers.



Mary Hepburn Friend September 18, 2021