Cynthia Marie Kelly, 70, of North Platte, passed away on Sept. 16, 2021, at Linden Court, surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 28, 1951, in Sutherland, she was the daughter of Robert L. Goedert and Eleanor J. (Coates) Goedert. Following the early death of Robert, Eleanor married Lyle B. Prell, who lovingly helped raise their family. Cynthia graduated from North Platte High School in 1969 and graduated from Mid-Plains Community College, where she later taught dental assistant classes. She was married to Michael Kelly on Aug. 14, 1971, in Sutherland, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage this year. Cynthia would go on to raise her three children and be an integral part of the family ranch. Cynthia had a kind heart, showed amazing grace and had a fierce love for her family. She was generous and kind, a truly genuine soul that warmed all those around her. She was a real lady, a tireless warrior and a complete class act. Cynthia enjoyed summers in Montana with family and on the river at the ranch, as well as Lake Maloney with friends and family. Cynthia loved to travel especially to Estes Park, Arizona and Ireland. In 2010, Mike and Cynthia moved from the ranch to Lake Maloney and grew to love their time there together. Cynthia always had a smile to share with those around her and continued to keep that smile and sense of humor through it all. She never stopped being a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother or friend. Cynthia was a member of the Nebraska Cattlewomen's Association and served on the Grape and Sizzle Committee for many years. Cynthia also dedicated many hours to the Altar Society at the Sacred Heart Church in Sutherland. In 2010, Cynthia was elected to the Board of Directors at Western Nebraska Bank. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Goedert and Eleanor and Lyle Prell. Surviving her, in addition to her husband, Mike, are children, Daniel J. Kelly (special friend, Michelle Hopken) of Sutherland, Marcy J. (Ryan) Hunter of North Platte and Thomas J. Kelly of Sutherland; grandchildren, Conley Kelly, Charles Hunter, Samuel Hunter and Liam Hunter; siblings, DiAnn (Rick) Kolkman of Omaha, Sally (Martin) VanHemelryck of Hysham, Montana, Larren Frye of Broken Bow and Casey (Marla) Prell of Miles City, Montana; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikotla as celebrant. Lunch will follow Mass and the burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Sutherland afterward. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Book signing will be from noon to 8p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Rosary at 7 p.m. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 18, 2021.