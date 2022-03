Cynthia Jo Vasquez Cynthia Jo Vasquez, 65, of Stapleton, died March 19, 2022, at Great Plains Health. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Logan County Fairgrounds building in Stapleton with Lee Wonch speaking. Book signing is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 25, 2022.