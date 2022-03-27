Cynthia Jo Vasquez, 65, of Stapleton, passed away on March 19, 2022, at Great Plains Health. She was born on Feb. 8, 1957, to Gilbert "Shorty" and Clara (Johanson) Page in North Platte. Cindy grew up in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1975. She married Larry Vasquez on Aug. 6, 1976, in North Platte. The couple lived in numerous locations in Nebraska and Kansas, but returned to Stapleton in 1997, making it their permanent home. Cindy operated an in-home daycare and preschool for many years, teaching and caring for more than sixty children over the years. She and Larry operated CJ's Café in Stapleton for several years serving the local senior citizens. Cindy was an avid supporter and super fan of Stapleton Public Schools, where she worked as a para, a cook and a custodian. Currently, she was volunteering at the Stapleton Library helping with the remodeling of the library. She would love for everyone to visit the library, look at the changes and check out a book to take home and read. She loved working in her yard and found a new love for gardening again. She was well known for her green thumb and was always moving and changing things around the yard and her house to keep everyone on their toes. Family was the center of Cindy's life; time well spent with her family was always cherished. She enjoyed helping neighbors and her community. Cindy held a special place in the hearts of many people that knew her. She was dearly called Cynthia Jo, Cindy, Cindo, Mom, Grandma and Miss Cindy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Clara Page; infant sister, Shirley Page; brother, Fred Page; and mother-in-law, Louise (Bob) Houghtelling. Cindy is survived by her husband, Larry of Stapleton; four children, Heather (Garrett) Johnson of Stapleton, Naomi (Brad) Layher of Stapleton, L.J. (Brenda Jackson) Vasquez of Gordon and Courtney (Skeeter) Connell of Thedford; six grandchildren, Alyssia (Ernest Burton) Johnson of Kyle, Texas, Saige Johnson, Cooper Layher and Shelby Layher, all of Stapleton and Tatum Connell and Gavin Connell of Thedford; two sisters, Marrietta (Dale) Bierma and Rosalie (Bob) McClellen, of North Platte; father-in-law, Catalino "Cat" (Nancy) Vasquez of Sutherland; and numerous other family members and friends, and her granddogs. Cindy will continue to lend a helping hand because of her adamant passion for organ donation. A memorial has been established in Cindy's name. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Cremation was chosen. Celebration of life services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Logan County Fairgrounds building in Stapleton with Lee Wonch speaking. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2022.